Casper Van Dien Says ‘Starship Troopers’ Reboot Would Be ‘Thrill of a Lifetime’ (Exclusive)
The actor, who starred as Rico in the 1997 sci-fi satire, says he only has one condition for returning for a reboot
Johnny Rico isn't finished battling the bugs.
Casper Van Dien, who starred as Rico in 1997's Starship Troopers, exclusively told The Messenger that he's more than down for a reboot of the cult classic sci-fi satire.
"I would love to be old man Rico," Van Dien, 54, said while attending the premiere of his new film The Flood. "It would be that thrill of a lifetime ... I would love to be involved. I think it's very relevant. The movie still has a following and some legs."
The actor said there have been talks about a reboot in the past, including a conversation about a possible TV show helmed by director Robert Rodriquez that eventually fell apart. But before moving forward with anything, Van Dien said he would want the blessing of Paul Verhoeven, who directed Starship Troopers.
Verhoeven, it turns out, may need some convincing. The director slammed a possible Starship Troopers reboot that was in the works in 2016, saying that the idea relied too much on the source material of Robert A. Heinlein's 1959 novel, from which the film was adapted.
During a conversation at the Film Society of Lincoln Center, the director explained that he tried to steer the original film away from the novel, which he called "fascistic and militaristic."
“Our philosophy was really different [from Heinlein’s book]," Verhoeven explained. "We wanted to do a double story, a really wonderful adventure story about these young boys and girls fighting, but we also wanted to show that these people are really, in their heart, without knowing it, are on their way to fascism."
Despite his intentions, the satirical elements of the film were largely misunderstood at the time, with many critics slamming the movie for glorifying the military authoritarianism Verhoeven sought to parody. The director has blamed the film's marketing for presenting Starship Troopers as a sci-fi action movie instead of a satirical anti-war film. While the movie initially flopped with critics, its intentions have since been reevaluated, and Starship Troopers is now considered a cult classic.
If Van Dien does return for a reboot, it wouldn't be his first time revisiting the character. Starship Troopers spawned multiple low-budget, direct-to-video sequels. The first, 2004's Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, did not feature any returning characters, but an older Rico does pop up again in Starship Troopers 3: Marauder (2008). Van Dien also voiced the character in one of two CGI animated films that continued the story.
