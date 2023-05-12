The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Carrie Underwood Debuts New Tattoo After Unforgettable Girls’ Trip

    After enjoying a tropical vacation with her closest girlfriends, the 'American Idol' winner returned home with a brand-new ink job on her arm.

    Published |Updated
    Mike Vulpo
    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

    Carrie Underwood was inked with love during her recent girls' trip to Florida.

    On Thursday, May 11, the American Idol winner shared some of her favorite memories from the getaway, including the moment she stopped at a tattoo parlor. 

    "Sisters…not by blood…but sisters nonetheless," she wrote on Instagram. "God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!! It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law!"

    While the group enjoyed plenty of fun in the sun with trips to the beach, it's their visit to a tattoo shop that is leaving fans blown away.

    Read More

    "From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it!" Underwood wrote while showcasing her new ink. "I love you ladies!!! #Family #Blessed #SistersInLaw."

    During the trip, the Grammy winner chose to get a flower on the inside of her left arm. And based on initial feedback, fans love it.

    "That tat is DREAMY," Maddie & Tae singer Maddie Font wrote in the comment section. Underwood's makeup artist Melissa Schleicher added, "Love this so much."

    Instagram/Carrie Underwood

    Underwood's latest getaway comes as she enjoys a brief break from performing around the world. In March, she celebrated the end of her Denim and Rhinestones tour by congratulating her team for making every show possible.

    "Words can’t describe how thankful I am to this band and crew who helped put on this show night after night," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen and to all the venue staff who made us feel at home every night. @JimmieAllen, thank you for putting on such a GREAT show - it was so fun to listen to you every night!!"

    But Underwood isn't one to rest too long.  In June, she will head to Las Vegas to continue her residency at Resorts World.

    "You’ve asked for more so we’re giving it to ya!" she shared on Instagram. "We’ll be in Vegas for shows this Summer, Fall AND Winter, so pick your date and come see REFLECTION in 2023!" 

