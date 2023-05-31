Carrie Underwood ‘Cannot Wait’ to Join Guns N’ Roses on Tour This Summer

Guns N' Roses superfan Carrie Underwood is joining her favorite band on tour this summer in North America.

The country star announced the news on social media Wednesday. "SO ready for this!" Underwood celebrated on Instagram. "I'm joining @gunsnroses for select stadium dates on their North American Tour in August and I CANNOT WAIT!!"

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose joined Underwood last year at Stagecoach and at her Los Angeles show. Most recently, the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history performed with GNR in London.

Underwood further expressed her love for the band to The Tennessean. "As artists, feeling the freedom to dive deeper into my lifelong influences allows me to play with my favorite artists, like Guns n' Roses," she said. "Opportunities like these to step outside of the boundaries of my primary success [as a country music artist] are cool."

Guns N' Roses is currently on tour in Europe, and Underwood will join forces with them when they return to North America on August 8 at Croix-Bleue in Moncton, New Brunswick. She's also listed as a special guest in Montreal, as well as Nashville, Tennessee.

Other special guests on the Guns N' Roses tour include The Pretenders, Alice in Chains, The Warning and Dirty Honey.