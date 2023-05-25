The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Carrie’ Actress Samantha Weinstein Dead at 28 Due to Ovarian Cancer

    "After two and a half years of cancer treatment... she is off on her next adventure," read a statement confirming Weinstein's death.

    Thea Glassman
    JWPlayer

    Samantha Weinstein, who appeared as Heather Mason in the 2013 remake of Carrie, has died due to ovarian cancer.

    Weinstein passed away on May 14 in Toronto, surrounded by loved ones, according to a tribute posted to her Instagram account.

    "After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure," the statement read, accompanied by photos of a smiling Weinstein floating through the cosmos.

    The Canadian-born actress broke into the industry at a young age and starred in the short Big Girl as a 10-year-old, which earned her an Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists Award for outstanding female performance. She made history as the youngest person to ever receive that distinction.

    More film and television roles followed, including Jesus Henry Christ and D.N. Ace. Most recently, the actress voiced Clara on the TV series Dino Ranch.

    Weinstein opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a 2022 essay for Love What Matters. She said that she viewed every day as a "gift" and planned to continue her dream career as a voice actor.

    "There are still days where I can't stop crying — I'm in pain, or my thoughts get the better of me — but I'm learning to let my loved ones help carry the load," Weinstein wrote. "Okay, so maybe saying cancer is the best thing that ever happened to me is a bit of a stretch, but it certainly isn’t a witch's curse either… and if it is, then that witch certainly has a sense of humor."

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Actress Samantha Weinstein attends the premiere of "Jesus Henry Christ" during the 2011 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 23, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
