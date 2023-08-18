Carol Duvall, TV Crafting Icon, Dead at 97

TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
Carol Duvall, television pioneer and star of HGTV's The Carol Duvall Show, has died. She was 97.
The crafting icon's family confirmed the news to the New York Times Thursday after she died July 31 in Traverse City, Michigan.
Duvall's career spanned decades with beginnings at local Michigan TV stations in 1951. She eventually starred in various arts-and-crafts shows, including The Home Show, Our Home and Handmade By Design, on ABC, Lifetime and HGTV.
The latter network honored their late star on social media, writing, "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family."
The Carol Duvall Show is currently available to stream on Discovery+.
