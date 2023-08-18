Carol Duvall, TV Crafting Icon, Dead at 97 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Carol Duvall, TV Crafting Icon, Dead at 97

After getting her start in 1951, the late TV personality shared her talents on 'The Home Show,' 'Our Home' and 'Handmade By Design'

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
CAROL DUVALLHGTV/Everett Collection

Carol Duvall, television pioneer and star of HGTV's The Carol Duvall Show, has died. She was 97.

The crafting icon's family confirmed the news to the New York Times Thursday after she died July 31 in Traverse City, Michigan.

Duvall's career spanned decades with beginnings at local Michigan TV stations in 1951. She eventually starred in various arts-and-crafts shows, including The Home Show, Our Home and Handmade By Design, on ABC, Lifetime and HGTV.

The latter network honored their late star on social media, writing, "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family."

The Carol Duvall Show is currently available to stream on Discovery+.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.