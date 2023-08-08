Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’ - The Messenger
Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’

Yet she planned to make it up with a late club show Monday night and a matinee show Tuesday

Craig Rosen
Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a new follow-up to her 2022 LP.Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Severe weather spoiled Carly Rae Jepsen’s New York City show Monday night at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Due to safety concerns, she announced the show would be halted four songs into the set.

“No one is getting electrocuted tonight,” the singer said from the stage while announcing that the remainder of the show would be canceled.

Shortly after, Jepsen took to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, and announced plans for makeup shows. “NYC!! Lightning ⚡️ made us quit early today but I am not in the quitting mood,” she wrote. “Rockwood Music Hall tonight! 11pm doors- first 150 people w tonight's tickets in hand- can come do a sing along w us! PS if you can't make it.. matinee show tomorrow at Pier 17! Doors at 2pm!!”

Fans on X were disappointed by the cancellation, with one writing, “More like Carly RAIN Jepsen amiright?????”

Another posted, “Drove to New York to see Carly Rae Jepsen, she played four songs, and then the rain or shine show was cancelled because of a storm.”

Another was a bit more sympathetic. “Unfortunately the Carly Rae Jepsen show had to stop [because] of lightning but the 4 songs I saw were perfect.”

Jepsen’s cancelation comes just a night after Beyoncé delayed her Sunday show at FedEx Field in Maryland due to severe weather. Fans were told to shelter in place until the weather passed. Beyoncé footed the bill of $100,000 to keep the Metro trains running in the Washington, D.C. area for an extra hour.

