Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’

Severe weather spoiled Carly Rae Jepsen’s New York City show Monday night at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Due to safety concerns, she announced the show would be halted four songs into the set.
“No one is getting electrocuted tonight,” the singer said from the stage while announcing that the remainder of the show would be canceled.
Shortly after, Jepsen took to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, and announced plans for makeup shows. “NYC!! Lightning ⚡️ made us quit early today but I am not in the quitting mood,” she wrote. “Rockwood Music Hall tonight! 11pm doors- first 150 people w tonight's tickets in hand- can come do a sing along w us! PS if you can't make it.. matinee show tomorrow at Pier 17! Doors at 2pm!!”
- Carly Rae Jepsen Will Open Up About ‘Being Planted in Darkness’ on New Album
- Carly Pearce and Riley King Break Up After 2 Year Together
- Baby Owls Found Trapped Under Stage During Guns N’ Roses Concert Rescued, Named ‘Axl’ and ‘Slash’
- Country Star Michael Ray Reveals Why Marriage to Carly Pearce Failed
- Watch Tiffany Haddish Sing Along to Grace Jones at WeHo Pride
- Heather Rae El Moussa Denies Being ‘Snotty’ on ‘Selling Sunset’
Fans on X were disappointed by the cancellation, with one writing, “More like Carly RAIN Jepsen amiright?????”
Another posted, “Drove to New York to see Carly Rae Jepsen, she played four songs, and then the rain or shine show was cancelled because of a storm.”
Another was a bit more sympathetic. “Unfortunately the Carly Rae Jepsen show had to stop [because] of lightning but the 4 songs I saw were perfect.”
Jepsen’s cancelation comes just a night after Beyoncé delayed her Sunday show at FedEx Field in Maryland due to severe weather. Fans were told to shelter in place until the weather passed. Beyoncé footed the bill of $100,000 to keep the Metro trains running in the Washington, D.C. area for an extra hour.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Reunites on SAG, WGA Picket Lines — And Li’l Sebastian Was There!Entertainment
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment