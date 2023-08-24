Thursday, Aug. 24, 3:17 p.m. ET: This story has been updated to include a response from Carlos Santana regarding his remarks. At a concert last month in Atlantic City, N.J., iconic guitarist Carlos Santana paused his show to share his thoughts seemingly referencing the transgender community.

On July 28 and 29, the Santana musician performed at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

"One song in though, Carlos Santana stopped and spent a solid 15 minutes spouting the most insane anti-trans bs I've maybe ever heard?" one Reddit user who attended the concert wrote. "Thought music (especially with this history) was supposed to bring us together."

The commenter's partner, the user said, captured some of the speech on video.

"When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are," Santana said, according to a concert clip. "Later on, when you grow up, and you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain't right. Because a woman is a woman, and a man is a man. That's it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that's your business. I'm OK with that."

Santana then said his beliefs align with his "brother" Dave Chappelle. The comedian has repeatedly made anti-trans comments over the last few years in various appearances and comedy specials, stating explicitly "gender is a fact" and that he's "team TERF," an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

While Santana's rant incited some people to leave the show, others clapped and cheered along.

In a statement to The Messenger sent via his representative, Santana said: "Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person's ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace."