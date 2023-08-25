Following outrage over anti-trans comments, Carlos Santana has apologized for insulting the transgender community.
The legendary guitarist shared his apology on Facebook Friday.
"I am sorry for my insensitive comments," the post began. "They don't reflect that I want to honor and respect all person's ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended."
The second paragraph in the post was sent to The Messenger via his representative in a statement shared Thursday.
"Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person's ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not," he said. "This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace."
Santana made the anti-trans remarks during a show in Atlantic City, N.J., last month, with the footage going viral earlier this week.
"When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are," Santana said. "Later on, when you grow up, and you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain't right. Because a woman is a woman, and a man is a man. That's it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that's your business. I'm OK with that."
The artist seemed to allude to the controversy in another message he posted earlier in the day on Facebook. "The energy of consciousness generates its own kind," he wrote. "Hate begets hate love begets love."
