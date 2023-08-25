Carlos Santana Apologizes for ‘Insensitive Comments’ About Transgender People - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Carlos Santana Apologizes for ‘Insensitive Comments’ About Transgender People

The legendary guitarist said his previous remarks 'don't reflect that I want to honor and respect all person's ideals and beliefs'

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Carlos Santana of Santana performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 05, 2022 in Clarkston, Michigan.Scott Legato/Getty Images

Following outrage over anti-trans comments, Carlos Santana has apologized for insulting the transgender community.

The legendary guitarist shared his apology on Facebook Friday.

"I am sorry for my insensitive comments," the post began. "They don't reflect that I want to honor and respect all person's ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended."

The second paragraph in the post was sent to The Messenger via his representative in a statement shared Thursday. 

"Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person's ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not," he said. "This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace."

Santana made the anti-trans remarks during a show in Atlantic City, N.J., last month, with the footage going viral earlier this week.

"When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are," Santana said. "Later on, when you grow up, and you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain't right. Because a woman is a woman, and a man is a man. That's it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that's your business. I'm OK with that."

Read More

The artist seemed to allude to the controversy in another message he posted earlier in the day on Facebook. "The energy of consciousness generates its own kind," he wrote. "Hate begets hate love begets love."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.