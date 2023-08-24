Carlos Santana Pledges to ‘Honor and Respect All Person’s Ideals and Beliefs’ in New Statement Following Anti-Trans Remarks - The Messenger
Carlos Santana Pledges to ‘Honor and Respect All Person’s Ideals and Beliefs’ in New Statement Following Anti-Trans Remarks

'It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic,' the rock legend said in a statement

Published |Updated
Hank Shteamer
CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Guitarist Carlos Santana of Santana performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 17, 2022 in Chula Vista, California.Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Carlos Santana has responded to criticism he faced after making statements onstage last month at a concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, that appeared to criticize the transgender community.

"Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person's ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ," he wrote in the new statement, sent to The Messenger by a representative. "This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace."

Onstage at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena last month, in a lengthy speech from the stage, Santana shared his feelings about gender.

"When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are," Santana said, as seen in the video clip below. "Later on, when you grow up, and you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain't right. Because a woman is a woman, and a man is a man. That's it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that's your business. I'm OK with that."

Santana's comments come in the wake of seemingly anti-trans statements from other rock veterans, including Alice Cooper and Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider. A new documentary on the legendary guitarist, simply titled Carlos, is set to premiere next month. Santana continues his ongoing residency at Las Vegas' House of Blues next month.

