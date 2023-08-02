Cardi B’s Mic That She Threw at Audience Is Being Sold on eBay - The Messenger
Entertainment
Cardi B’s Mic That She Threw at Audience Is Being Sold on eBay

The microphone already had a bid of $50,000 after one day

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
JWPlayer

The microphone at the center of Cardi B's incident with a concertgoer is allegedly on sale for a good cause.

Cardi B was performing at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas over the weekend when an audience member tossed a drink at her. Seconds later the Grammy winner, 30, hurled her mic into the crowd. She is then seen mouthing expletives as her security team jumps into the audience. Footage of the moment went viral on social media and Cardi herself retweeted it from a fan page.

Now, Scott Fisher, whose audio production company Wave, Inc., provided the mic, has listed the infamous item in a seven-day auction on eBay and is donating the sale proceeds to charity.

Read More

"I own the mic that Cardi B was nice enough to tomahawk at somebody that splashed some liquid on her a few days ago," Fisher wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Cardi B and the microphone she threw at a concertgoer, which is now being sold on Ebay.
Cardi B and the microphone she threw at a concertgoer, which is now being sold on Ebay.Ebay; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

He added, "After some encouragement from people I decided to auction it off with 100% of the profit going to be split evenly amongst 2 charities. One is a local charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas. The other is Wounded Warrior Project." He told TMZ that the piece of equipment still works.

Photos of the eBay listing show the mic with the label "MAIN" at the bottom. After going public on Tuesday, the bid has reached $50,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Following the incident, Cardi B was reportedly named as a battery suspect after a concertgoer who was struck by the microphone filed a police report.

In the days following, new videos emerged that had fans theorizing the entire encounter was a miscommunication. In another video circulating on the internet, the rapper is seen encouraging the crowd to splash water at her to cool her down.

