Cardi B Will Not Face Charges After Throwing Microphone at Fan

Cardi B will not be facing any criminal charges for throwing a microphone at a fan during a recent Las Vegas performance, The Messenger can confirm.
"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.'s Public Information Office told The Messenger Thursday. "No charges will be filed in relation to this case."
"This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be no charges against Cardi," the rapper's attorneys told TMZ. "On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.'s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter."
Cardi seemingly referenced her innocence on Twitter shortly after the news broke Thursday. "Remember...," she wrote alongside an image of two men, who appear to be Jewish (which some fans believe is a reference to her song, "Bickenhead").
Last weekend, the Grammy winner was performing at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member tossed a drink at her.
Moments later, Cardi B hurled her mic into the crowd. Footage of the moment went viral on social media with Cardi herself retweeting video from a fan page.
The Messenger has reached out to Cardi's attorneys for comment.
