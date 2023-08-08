Cardi B’s Thrown Microphone Sells for Nearly $100,000 - The Messenger
Cardi B’s Thrown Microphone Sells for Nearly $100,000

The proceeds from the eBay auction will go to charity, split between Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
The mic rapper Cardi B threw at an audience member late last month has been sold on eBay for nearly $100,000 — and the proceeds are going to a good cause.

The incident occurred on July 29th at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas. After an audience member tossed a drink at the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, the Grammy Award winner responded by hurling her microphone into the crowd, hitting at least one person with it. The footage of the moment quickly went viral across social media.

Scott Fisher, the owner of the audio production company Wave, Inc. who provided the mic, then listed the microphone in a seven-day auction on eBay. He pledged that 100% of the profit would be split evenly between Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Cardi B and the microphone she threw at a concertgoer, which is now being sold on Ebay.
Cardi B and the microphone she threw at a concertgoer, which is now being sold on Ebay.Ebay; Taylor Hill/Getty Images
With over 122 bids, the microphone sold Tuesday morning for $99,900.00.

Meanwhile, B will not face criminal charges for throwing the audio equipment.

"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Public Information Office told The Messenger. "No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

