Cardi B Says Music Off Her Second Album Is ‘Coming Out Very Soon’

It's been five years since the release of Cardi B's debut album Invasion of Privacy, yet the Grammy Award winner is assuring fans the long-anticipated follow-up project is officially in progress.

Though the "Bodak Yellow" rapper has dropped a number of chart-topping singles in the last few years, her second album has stalled. In a new Spanish cover story with Vogue Mexico, Cardi revealed some of the reasoning behind the delay.

"I'm not going to release any more collaborations," she told the magazine in Spanish. "I'm going to release my next solo single."

Cardi recently released the joint track "Jealousy" with her husband Offset, but apparently, her sophomore album is headed in a different direction. She noted, "Right now I'm working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it's definitely coming up."

Still, the rapper is intent on taking her time — especially now that she's a mother of two to daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 23 months.

"Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released 'WAP' [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released 'Up,' but I always let them know I'm not going to wait long after all these singles." She then asked fans to "stay tuned because it's coming out very soon."

After appearing at Paris fashion shows and even in the critically acclaimed film Hustlers, the 30-year-old star intends to keep expanding her entertainment empire.

"I also have plans in the world of cinema," Cardi revealed. "In fact, I have plans to do as much as I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey."