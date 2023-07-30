Cardi B Has Drink Thrown at Her, Retaliates by Throwing Mic at Concertgoer: Video
The entertainer, who shared a video of the moment, was onstage when the incident occurred
Cardi B joined a growing list of musicians who have had things thrown at them while onstage.
In a video being shared on social media — which the rapper also posted on her own official account — Cardi B is seen addressing a crowd in Las Vegas when a concertgoer empties the contents of a cup at her. A second after the liquid splashes her way, Cardi B throws her microphone into the audience in the direction of the person.
This latest incident follows a string of onstage attacks on musicians, beginning in June, when a fan threw a phone at Bebe Rexha, resulting in the singer needing stitches after being struck in the face.
- Cardi B Will Not Face Charges After Throwing Microphone at Fan
- Cardi B Reportedly Named a Battery Suspect in Police Report Filed By Fan Who Claims Rapper’s Mic Hit Her
- Concertgoer Hit by Cardi B’s Mic: I Didn’t Throw the Drink
- Offset Reflects on Cheating on Cardi B in the Early Days of Their Marriage: ‘I Was Making Bad Decisions’
- Cardi B’s Mic That She Threw at Audience Is Being Sold on eBay
Cardi B and Offset are in the middle of promoting their latest collaboration — their new song "Jealousy" — and were also in attendance at the Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. fight.
In a video for the song, the hip-hop power couple took the opportunity to brush off speculation about their relationship with an homage to the 2001 film Baby Boy.
The two were married in 2017 but faced criticism earlier this summer when Offset publicly accused his wife of cheating. "That motherf---er spiraling and thinking s---," Cardi B responded. "Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid. Going crazy over a f---ing Space. Don't play with me."
