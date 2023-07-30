Cardi B Has Drink Thrown at Her, Retaliates by Throwing Mic at Concertgoer: Video - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Cardi B Has Drink Thrown at Her, Retaliates by Throwing Mic at Concertgoer: Video

The entertainer, who shared a video of the moment, was onstage when the incident occurred

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Cardi B joined a growing list of musicians who have had things thrown at them while onstage.

In a video being shared on social media — which the rapper also posted on her own official account — Cardi B is seen addressing a crowd in Las Vegas when a concertgoer empties the contents of a cup at her. A second after the liquid splashes her way, Cardi B throws her microphone into the audience in the direction of the person.

This latest incident follows a string of onstage attacks on musicians, beginning in June, when a fan threw a phone at Bebe Rexha, resulting in the singer needing stitches after being struck in the face.

Read More

Cardi B and Offset are in the middle of promoting their latest collaboration — their new song "Jealousy" — and were also in attendance at the Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. fight.

Cardi B attends DaBaby Album Release Party in New York, June 4, 2023.
Cardi B attends DaBaby Album Release Party on June 04, 2023 in New York City. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

In a video for the song, the hip-hop power couple took the opportunity to brush off speculation about their relationship with an homage to the 2001 film Baby Boy.

The two were married in 2017 but faced criticism earlier this summer when Offset publicly accused his wife of cheating. "That motherf---er spiraling and thinking s---," Cardi B responded. "Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid. Going crazy over a f---ing Space. Don't play with me."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.