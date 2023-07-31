A concertgoer who was potentially hit by Cardi B's viral mic throw has taken action, including possibly naming the Grammy-winning rapper.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement shared with The Messenger: "On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery."

Adds the LVMPD: "According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage." According to TMZ, the rapper is "now listed as the suspect in a battery."

The statement obtained by The Messenger did not name the rapper and police did not respond when asked about that detail in a followup. A rep for Cardi B did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

Cardi B attends DaBaby Album Release Party in New York, June 4, 2023. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

According the authorities: "The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued."

The Messenger reached out to Drai’s Beach Club, the venue where Cardi B was performing over the weekend, for comment, but was directed to contact the police for any further details.

In the video, which the "I Like It" rapper also posted on her own official account — Cardi B is seen addressing a crowd when a concertgoer empties the contents of a cup at her.

Seconds after the liquid splashes her way, Cardi B throws her microphone into the audience in the direction of the person who threw the drink.