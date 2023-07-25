For the past nine months, Cara Delevingne has been to hell and back, working her way to a new normal after going to rehab.
"There have never been moments when I’m like, 'This isn’t worth it.'" she recently shared with Elle UK.
"It’s been worth every second...I am stable. I’m calmer." The model-turned-actor describes herself as "resilient as hell" and is onto a new stage in life where her recovery centers around art, like music and theater. She has a sponsor, is in an Alcoholics Anonymous 12-steps program and leans on sessions with her longtime yoga teacher.
"Feeding myself creatively is probably the best self-care I can do," Delevingne added.
In the fall, photos of her looking unwell circulated online. Shortly after, she checked into rehab. "For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me," says Delevingne. After a break away from public scrutiny, she says she can "finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully."
Next up: a role, which was written for her, in Ryan Murphy's upcoming installment of American Horror Story.
She's also enjoying a new romance with girlfriend Leah Mason, who performs as Minke: "Being with my girlfriend, in this relationship, there are just so many things that came at once that have made me so happy and comfortable with who I am."
