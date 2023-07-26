‘Captain Fall’: Netflix’s New Adult-Animated Comedy Looks Both Vicious and Hilarious (Exclusive)
This new show looks darkly hysterical
There's a new animated comedy series for adults coming to Netflix this weekend, and if this exclusive clip from the show is any indication, Captain Fall is bound to be a prime source for some very dark humor. The snippet features Lesley-Ann Brandt's (Lucifer, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live) character Liza meeting the horrible parents of her boyfriend and colleague Captain Jonathan Fall (voiced by Jason Ritter).
Not only are his folks outright rude and stuffy (with a few too many empty bottles strewn around for comfort), but Liza also notices that they have exactly zero pictures of Jonathan on the walls.
When asked for an explanation, Jonathan's mother gives a long-winded diatribe about him being born premature — thanks to her smoking and drinking, no less — which rendered him "hideous" as a child. ("Like a baby Yoda, minus the cuteness," his dad chimes in to agree.)
- ‘Captain America: Brave New World’: Release Date, Cast and Everything to Know
- EXCLUSIVE: How Erin Foster Is Supporting the Writers Strike With Kristen Bell and Adam Brody
- WGA Captain Stepped Down Following Litigation Threats from ‘American Horror Story’ Boss Ryan Murphy: Report
- CBS Fall 2023 TV Lineup: New and Returning Shows, Schedule and More
- The CW Fall 2023 TV Lineup: New and Returning Shows, Schedule and More
When Liza presses for details, she finds out he was only eight days early, which makes her detachment even more inexcusable. "In case he didn't make it, we decided not to get too attached to Jonathan," his mother adds to double down on the neglect before adding that they invested all of their emotional attachment in his brother, Tanner, instead of him.
That… certainly sets a tone for what poor Jonathan is up against in Captain Fall, although, for better or for worse, it looks like he'll be dealing with even more evil people when he and Liza are out at sea in this series.
The show follows the good-natured Captain Fall as he accidentally becomes ensnared in an international smuggling scheme with a cartel that wants to use him as a fall guy if they're ever caught. No doubt, both Jonathan and Liza are in for some more disturbing but hysterical adventures when this new series debuts on Netflix on Friday, July 28.
