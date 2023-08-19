Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for You

Normal Gossip began its life as a personal opinion piece from writer Kelsey McKinney for The New York Times — and in this instance, it was actually McKinney grappling with her own role as a gossip and the baggage that comes with it.



While growing up in a conservative religious environment, a young McKinney was struck by a Bible passage that filled her with guilt. “Whenever asked in Bible study to confess my sin, I would always pick gossip,” McKinney wrote in the Times. “‘Without wood a fire goes out; without a gossip a quarrel dies down,’” reads the New International Version’s translation of Proverbs 26:20. In my high school study Bible, this verse is both underlined and starred. I was trying to learn, to rid myself of this thorn in my side. Gossip, the church leaders reiterated, was something to despise.”

Originally run by Defector, McKinney’s podcast Normal Gossip launched in December of 2021, after she shared a blog post about it for the site saying that she and the listeners “will gossip, as a treat.”

So what, exactly, is Normal Gossip?

It’s exactly as it seems; McKinney brings on a guest and shares banal, everyday gossip; there’s no Taylor Swift relationship rumors or Deux Moi-style “spotted” moments here. As McKinney put it in her introductory blog post, people missed out on personal moments of connection — including harmless, silly gossip about mutual friends. That’s exactly what Normal Gossip wants to recreate: the feeling of meeting up with your friend for a coffee or a glass of wine and opening the conversation with “did you hear about…?!”

McKinney always opens the episode by asking her guest — who’s usually a fellow writer or comedian — about their relationship to gossip, and from there, they just get going. McKinney uses a story from friends, friends of friends, or listeners, all of whom are kept anonymous, and she and the guest chat about what they have in common with the story — or don’t, if it’s a radical departure from their lives. Recent episodes include the story of tenants who may or may not have become best friends with their undercover landlord, a Disney selfie gone horribly wrong, and a Facebook group for dog owners that found themselves baffled by a catfishing scandal… or rather, a “dogfishing” scandal.

How popular is it?

The pod is one of Apple’s most popular, typically landing a spot on the platform's Top 20 Podcasts, as well as the Top 5 in Comedy. Not to mention, it boasts a five-star rating from Apple listeners as well. …and years later, it would inspire her to create one of the buzziest podcasts around.

There’s a reason that outlets like Vulture named Normal Gossip as one of the best of 2022 (as well as its own profile), and with an upcoming national tour, McKinney’s project seems destined to keep growing.

Why should I listen?

The key here is that McKinney instinctively understands that literally hearing gossip is part of what makes it so completely delicious. As she put it in her Defector post, “This is because I love a good story, but it’s also because there is a tone that people use—a kind of rapid speak, like the words just can’t get out of their mouths fast enough, a voice that is both a scream and a whisper—that makes my little lizard brain dance. It’s the intimacy of collusion with no objective, a bond over nothing but drama. It’s gossip.”

It is, indeed, gossip. It’s just… normal, garden variety gossip about people you don’t know. And despite that, it’s one of the most engrossing podcasts currently airing.