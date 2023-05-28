Can’t Get Over Your Favorite Show Ending? 10 Podcasts Hosted By Former Cast Members

Everyone has their ultimate comfort show — a beloved series they've watched countless times, the one they can effortlessly recite lines from. It's the go-to choice for cozy nights in with friends or while folding the laundry. But what if there was a way to breathe new life into your latest re-watch?

Enter the stars of some of television's most compulsively re-watchable shows, who are now taking fans on an exciting journey through their own work, episode by episode. Prepare to surrender to a wave of nostalgia as cast members share behind-the-scenes secrets, interviews special guests, relive their favorite moments from filming, and more.

Earwolf & Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey

Episode length: 30-90 minutes

Episode cadence: Every Wednesday

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s characters on The Office, Pam Beesly-Halpert and Angela Martin-Schrute, definitely weren’t the closest of friends. (Recall the time that Angela charmingly referred to Pam, who dated two men at Dunder-Mifflin, the “office mattress.”) In real life, though, Kinsey and Fischer are total besties, and their fond memories of the show led them to create Office Ladies.



Revealing behind-the-scenes secrets about filming and bringing on guests like Rainn Wilson and showrunner Greg Daniels, Kinsey and Fischer are hilarious, warm hosts. You might come away wishing you were best friends with them, too.

Juicy tidbit: Angela Kinsey came up with the idea for Sprinkles the Cat.

Kast Media | Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke

Episode length: Every Tuesday

Episode cadence: 60 minutes

As Summer Roberts and Julie Cooper, respectively, Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke didn’t share very many scenes on the delicious teen soap, The O.C. Now, they work together on Welcome to the O.C., Bitches (which is a direct quote from the pilot), recapping each episode for fans who miss the beloved series from the aughts.



Clarke and Bilson also feature tons of guests, from folks like editor Timothy A. Good, creator Josh Schwartz, and fellow cast member Adam Brody, who played Bilson's on-screen love interest. If you’re about to start your millionth rewatch of The O.C., you might want to pair it with this pod.

Juicy tidbit: Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson reunite to talk about “The Strip.”

iHeartPodcasts

Episode length: 45-60 minutes

Episode cadence: Every Monday

Thanks to streaming, New Girl has gained a ton of traction since it ended, and more fans are watching and re-watching it than ever. Enter Welcome To Our Show, an episodic recap podcast hosted by Deschanel, her on-screen bestie Hannah Simone, and her on-screen roommate Lamorne Morris (they played Cece and Winston, respectively).



The trio host in various combinations — sometimes it’s all three and sometimes just two, depending on their schedules, but Morris recently flew solo — and chronologically break down each episode of New Girl, often bringing on directors, writers, and fellow co-stars to join them. With Welcome To Our Show, you can step into New Girl’s famous loft (metaphorically) and rewatch the show with three of its hilarious cast members.

Juicy tidbit: The gang plays new versions of “True American.”

iHeartPodcasts

Episode length: 60-90 minutes

Episode cadence: Every Tuesday (with some breaks)

John “J.D.” Dorian and Chris Turk are one of the most iconic duos in TV history, which is made even better by the fact that their real-life counterparts are best friends, too. It makes perfect sense that Zach Braff and Donald Faison would launch a recap podcast — after all, it gives them an excuse to hang out! — and on Fake Doctors, Real Friends, they break down each episode of their beloved sitcom, Scrubs.



Sometimes, though, they even go beyond Scrubs; recent episodes include an appearance from Florence Pugh, the star of Braff’s film A Good Person. And in May, they launched a live tour, proving this pod isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Juicy tidbit: Zach Braff accidentally flashed Tara Reid during her time on the show.

Team Coco and Stitcher

Episode length: 45-60 minutes

Episode cadence: Every Tuesday

Everybody loves Parks and Recreation, and it’s a staple for re-watchers everywhere — so they should pair it with Parks and Recollection. Originally hosted by star Rob Lowe (who played Chris Traeger from Season 2 on) and writer Alan Yang, this episodic recap breaks down each episode of the series



In the spring of 2023, Yang and Lowe departed and made way for new hosts Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich himself) and writer and script coordinator, Greg Levine. Don’t worry — O’Heir and Levine are just as hilarious as Lowe and Yang, and changing up the hosts has kept Parks and Recollection fresh.

Juicy tidbit: Alan Yang and Rob Lowe get real about network interference from NBC’s top brass.

iHeartPodcasts

Episode length: 45-60 minutes

Episode cadence: Twice a week



If you were to imagine which Gilmore Girls cast member would host their own podcast, you might say Kirk (Sean Gunn) or maybe Babette (Suzanne Somers) — but you definitely wouldn’t say Luke Danes (Scott Patterson). In real life, though, Patterson is the cast member behind the Gilmore Girls recap podcast, I Am All In — the title of which references an incredibly romantic line his character says to Lorelai (Lauren Graham).



Not only does Patterson go through each episode, bringing guests along the way, he also has one-on-one episodes with actors who appeared on the show. A recent highlight includes Arielle Kebbel, who had the unfortunate task of playing the much-maligned Lindsay — and the two work together to redeem her after all these years.

Juicy tidbit: Scott Patterson never actually watched Gilmore Girls before this podcast.

iHeartPodcasts

Episode length: 45-60 minutes

Episode cadence: Mondays and Thursdays

After Glee premiered in 2009, the show became a cultural phenomenon — and years after it ended, Kevin McHale and Jenna Aushkowitz are here to break it down. The actors, who played Artie Abrams and Tina Cohen-Chang, don’t hold back as they discuss what it was like to skyrocket to fame on a show about acapella outcasts.



McHale and Aushkowitz bring on guests such as fellow cast member Chord Overstreet and series creator Ryan Murphy to dish on the often-tumultuous times behind the scenes on the hit show, so if you want the deepest possible dive into Glee, look no further.

Juicy tidbit: The show was originally a lot darker — Will Schuester was a drug addict in the first draft.

iHeartPodcasts

Episode length: 60 minutes

Episode cadence: Mondays and Thursdays

Millennials love some good-old fashioned nostalgia, and one episode of Pod Meets World will bring them right back to their childhoods. Run by Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle — who played Shawn Hunter, Topanga Lawrence, and Eric Matthews, respectively — the trio recap episodes and host guests for interviews, alternating between the two formats from episode to episode.



They've interviewed everyone from fellow child star Jodie Sweetin to former ice skater Nancy Kerrigan, and have reminisced about what it was like to film each episode all those years ago.

Juicy tidbit: Tina McGee, who played Angela, confronts the hosts about her difficult time on the show — but they all make up after talking it out.

Drew Fuller, Brian Krause, Holly Combs

Episode length: 60 minutes

Episode cadence: Wednesdays



Holly Marie Combs, Drew Fuller, and Brian Krause — who played Piper Halliwell, Chris Halliwell, and Leo Wyatt, respectively — are back together after Charmed ended its run back in 2006, breaking down each episode of the series. Fans can also expect to hear from the occasional special guest: Charisma Carpenter, Finola Hughes, Greg Vaughan, Dame Jennifer Rhodes, and more stop by to dish on their time on the show. Every episode feels like a fun family affair!



Juicy tidbit: Despite running for eight seasons and inspiring a reboot, the show was apparently "not the darling" of the network and was always on the "cusp of not coming back."

Joshua Malina & Hrishikesh Hirway

Episode length: 60-90 minutes

Episode cadence: N/A

The West Wing Weekly actually came to an end in 2020, but if you’re planning on rewatching The West Wing, you might want to pair it with this pod.



Hosted by Joshua Malina, whose Twitter bio describes him as “the guy who ruined The West Wing,” this podcast is the definitive go-to for all things West Wing, and the final episode was even a live taping with the cast and crew as they discussed the show’s finale. Stars like Bradley Whitford make frequent appearances, and Malina is a funny, breezy host. There was a special reunion episode after the podcast ended as part of a voting campaign, so you never know when they might dust off the old mics and surprise fans with a treat.

Juicy tidbit: The podcast has its own glossary on its website, including made-up terms like “lymanspreading.”





