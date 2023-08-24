Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Says She’s Leaving Los Angeles for Texas

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter is saying goodbye to Los Angeles and hello to Texas.

In a new YouTube video, Natasha Bure confirmed she is signing a lease for an apartment in the Lone Star State after spending much of her life in Southern California.

"It's official. I'm moving to Texas and I'm really excited," she said in her vlog posted Tuesday. "I'm really nervous, but I'm nervous in a good way. I feel like there's so much unknown for the future and that is a really cool thing."

While Natasha said she decided on the change in December, work commitments postponed the big move until now.

"This is also the first time I've ever officially lived by myself," she said. "It's going to be a challenge for sure, but I think it'll be a good challenge for me. I feel like I'm in this little bubble in L.A. of living here for so long. I'm just so comfortable. I know the city really well. I have so many friends that I really love, but I want to get out of my comfort zone and try something new."

The YouTuber explained that she's setting no expectations about her experience in a new state. And after giving Texas a chance for a year, she plans to decide if she wants to stay, move back to Los Angeles or travel somewhere new.

"If I love it, I love it. If I hate it, OK," Natasha explained. "I just turned 25. I want to have new life experiences. I want to meet new people. I want to learn lessons. I want to grow and I feel like where I am in my life, this is the perfect opportunity to go out of my comfort zone and go do something that is different."

Natasha isn't the first celebrity to step away from Los Angeles and move to a new city.

Last year, Mark Wahlberg and his family moved to Las Vegas. More recently, Scott Baio announced in May he was leaving Hollywood for Florida.