‘Cancel Disney Plus’ Search Sees 510% Uptick Worldwide After Price Hike Announcement, Data Shows
It seems like many people are contemplating pulling the plug on the streamer after a 27% subscription cost increase
Disney's decision to boost its streamer's monthly costs by 27% (from $10.99 to $13.99 in the U.S.) has not been popular, per Google Trends.
Data experts from NoDeposit.guide analyzed Google's search data since the price hike announcement was made on Aug. 9 and found that 'Cancel Disney Plus' increased worldwide by 510% on Aug. 14.
That's the most significant spike in that specific search term on Google Trends since January 2023, according to NoDeposit.guide, which isn't coincidental either. It was right around the time Disney+ Premium (no-ads) debuted in the US, a three-dollar bump from the now regular (and ad-supported) membership option.
- Disney Sees Fewer Summer Visitors
- Watching Disney+ With No Ads Will Cost You $3 More
- Disney Announces New ‘The Little Mermaid’-Inspired Preschool Series, ‘Ariel’
- Ryan Murphy Could Be Ditching Netflix For Disney: Report
- Florida Teacher Under Investigation After Showing Disney Movie in Class
- Disney Has a Whole Task Force Devoted to AI: Report
And it isn't just Disney+ Premium's cost that was raised (or will be, given that these changes won't come into effect until Oct. 12). Other Disney streaming services will be hit with the spikes, too. Hulu without ads will up from $14.99 to $17.99/month (a 20% increase), the two Hulu+ Live TV packages will each go up by $7, and ESPN+'s monthly price will go up by a dollar.
Investopedia reports that this decision was likely made for various reasons: inflation, for one, the need to compete with other streamers who have recently gotten more expensive, like Netflix and Paramount+, and losing about 12 million subscribers in Q3. (A number that was disclosed by Disney during its recent earnings call with Wall Street analysts, spearheaded by CEO Bob Iger.) This totals to a net loss of $460 million for the Mouse, but the company is determined to make Disney+ profitable again by 2024.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Sean Tuohy Jr., Son in ‘The Blind Side’ Family, Denies Getting $2 Million From Michael Oher MovieEntertainment
- Algeria Bans ‘Barbie’ for Promoting ‘Homosexuality and Other Western Deviances’Entertainment
- Darren Kent, Actor Who Appeared on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dead at 36Entertainment
- Fired ‘Below Deck’ Star Laura Bileskalne Defends Herself, Axed Castmate Luke Jones After Sexual Assault ScandalEntertainment
- Shania Twain Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency DatesEntertainment
- Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’Entertainment
- Actress Taryn Manning Apologizes for ‘Exposing’ Affair With Married Man After Posting Troubling VideoEntertainment
- Can We Stop Killing ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean in Movies and TV Yet?Entertainment
- TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet PostEntertainment
- Beyoncé Tells Lizzo ‘I Love You!’ as Lizzo Faces Lawsuit and AllegationsEntertainment
- Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly StrikeEntertainment
- ‘Strays’ Director Josh Greenbaum Adopted One of His Dog Actors: ‘I Now Live With Will Ferrell’ (Exclusive)Entertainment