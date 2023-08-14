Disney's decision to boost its streamer's monthly costs by 27% (from $10.99 to $13.99 in the U.S.) has not been popular, per Google Trends.

Data experts from NoDeposit.guide analyzed Google's search data since the price hike announcement was made on Aug. 9 and found that 'Cancel Disney Plus' increased worldwide by 510% on Aug. 14.

That's the most significant spike in that specific search term on Google Trends since January 2023, according to NoDeposit.guide, which isn't coincidental either. It was right around the time Disney+ Premium (no-ads) debuted in the US, a three-dollar bump from the now regular (and ad-supported) membership option.

And it isn't just Disney+ Premium's cost that was raised (or will be, given that these changes won't come into effect until Oct. 12). Other Disney streaming services will be hit with the spikes, too. Hulu without ads will up from $14.99 to $17.99/month (a 20% increase), the two Hulu+ Live TV packages will each go up by $7, and ESPN+'s monthly price will go up by a dollar.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Cars drive into Walt Disney World November 11, 2001 in Orlando, Florida. Walt Disney Company's profit fell 7.1 percent for the fiscal third quarter, hurt by weak attendance at its theme parks, poor ratings at the ABC television network and slumping box-office results. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Investopedia reports that this decision was likely made for various reasons: inflation, for one, the need to compete with other streamers who have recently gotten more expensive, like Netflix and Paramount+, and losing about 12 million subscribers in Q3. (A number that was disclosed by Disney during its recent earnings call with Wall Street analysts, spearheaded by CEO Bob Iger.) This totals to a net loss of $460 million for the Mouse, but the company is determined to make Disney+ profitable again by 2024.