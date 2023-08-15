It's been over a decade since Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was decapitated in the first season of Game of Thrones. Going into that season, Sean Bean was the most well-known actor on the show, and the thought of killing off your headlining star in the first season was unheard of. Game of Thrones taught us that no TV character is safe, and no matter how you feel about the end of that series, Ned Stark's death still hurts. The first cut is always the deepest.

Well, Bean has done it again. The actor was killed off in his latest show, World on Fire, when a bomb struck his character Douglas' home. The death was less traumatic than Ned's, but it did spark a new wave of the #DontKillSeanBean movement, and we are here to join the worthy cause, since World on Fire marks the 25th time that Bean has died on screen.

Game of Thrones is his most infamous onscreen death, but it's followed closely by his character Boromir's death in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Nine of his characters were shot to death, and two were stabbed. Dr. Merrick from The Island was hung by a grappling hook. Ulric was drawn and quartered in the 2010 German horror film Black Death. If you are claustrophobic, you will definitely want to avoid watching the 2001 film Don't Say a Word where Bean's character is buried alive. Bean also memorably froze to death in the 2007 horror movie Far North. Perhaps his most gruesome death was in the 1992 thriller Patriot Games. Bean played a terrorist who gets impaled by an anchor thanks to Harrison Ford's Jack Ryan.

The man has been decapitated, shot with bullets and arrows, impaled, and pulled into pieces. How many more times are we going to do this to him? Sure, Christopher Lee died over 70 times on film (including in Lord of the Rings), according to IMDb, but the Ned Stark of it all just makes killing Sean Bean feel personal. Haven't we been through enough?

If you'd like to watch Sean Bean live to save the day, The Martian is now available to rent on all major digital platforms.