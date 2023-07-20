Can I Take My Young Kids to See ‘Barbie’?

America is seized with Barbiemania. Look around you, and you'll see fashionistas embracing Barbiecore, and brands like Burger King, Coldstone Creamery, NYX Cosmetics, Primark, Spirit Halloween and even FUNBOY Pool Floats have teamed up with Mattel and Warner Bros. for licensing opportunities. (Weird that the Barbie-hued Pepto Bismol has not gotten into the act.)

Considering the movie's origin as one of the world's most famous toys, there's a good chance that your child is eager to see it.

And yet! Director Greta Gerwig and her co-writer Noah Baumbach have brought into the world a product that the MPA has determined is … PG-13? What the hell were they thinking?!?!

I can't really answer that, but having seen (and enjoyed!) Barbie, I can offer some insight here.

Very young children probably could see Barbie, and it won't give them nightmares or corrupt their souls. Even if they don't get the jokes (not five minutes in, there's a reference to the Citizens United decision), anyone with working eyeballs will be dazzled by the splash and verve of the colorful production design. Margot Robbie's enormous smirk beneath a pink beret? This (and the dozens of other outrageous outfits) is pure cinema, and it is wonderful.

But some jokes get a little dark: there's talk of death and creepy guys who make women unsafe. America Ferrara also has a monologue about how difficult it is for women in society that young people ought to hear … but if they are, like, 7, it won't likely connect. This is not Minions or The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

This is anecdotal, but a friend of mine with two young daughters that play with Barbies a lot (so much so that he recognized many of the branded accessories when they were up on screen) told me that he showed them the teaser trailer in which little girls bash baby dolls after "meeting" Barbie, forming a parody of 2001: A Space Odyssey. He said that it "upset them" to see the dollies get destroyed. Anyway, this (very clever) sequence is actually in the movie — it is not, as many theorized, just marketing.

There is also one bleeped use of the "MF" word. (On screen, the Mattel logo covers the character's mouth as we hear the censor tone.) That may be a bridge too far for some parents.

Therefore we conclude: the 13 in PG-13 feels apt.

However, parents know their kids, and I definitely think some under-13-year-olds could and maybe even should see Barbie. Yes, yes, I know that this actually just an extended toy commercial, but there is some good social commentary in there. What's more, it will resonate with girls entering their first stages of adolescence, and, as we know, nature doesn't start everyone at precisely age 13. Another good recent movie, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret? speaks to that, as well.