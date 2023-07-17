Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, and More Celebs To Lead Guided Meditations in Spotify’s New Partnership With Calm App - The Messenger
Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, and More Celebs To Lead Guided Meditations in Spotify’s New Partnership With Calm App

The collaboration, including paid and free content, brings 11 new shows to subscribers

Charlotte Phillipp
Calm and Spotify https://blog.calm.com/blog/get-calm-on-spotify Credit: CalmCalm

Spotify is bringing guided meditations to their platform.

The music streamer is partnering with meditation and sleep app, Calm, to create meditations — some free, some paid — that aim to be more accessible to audiences amid the "many demands of day-to-day life," according to a press release from Calm.

"The eleven carefully-curated Calm shows on Spotify are designed to support mental wellbeing and help people sleep better, reduce stress and anxiety, and build mindful habits," the release says.

Some of the shows include Calm for Beginners, Calm for Kids, Daily Mindfulness and Calm for Sleep. According to the app, each of the eleven shows will have a few episodes of each show available for free, while the remainder of the show requires a subscription, not included with the price of Spotify. Calm provides a 30-day trial through Spotify, while a Calm Premium membership costs $14.99 a month, or $69.99 annually. Additionally, the app clarifies in the press release that current Calm users can link their account to Spotify, allowing them to access the full range of content with paying extra.

Celebrity voices are also featured heavily in this new Calm campaign, with stars such as Wanda Sykes, Pink, Harry Styles and Jennifer Garner lending their voice to shows including Calm for Kids and Calm for Sleep. 'Havana' singer Camila Cabello has her own show, Breathe Into It with Camila Cabello, where listeners can "follow Camila’s journey into mindfulness through never-before-told stories."

This partnership comes as a part of Spotify's Open Access program, which allows approved partners of the music and podcasting platform to place content behind paywalls.

