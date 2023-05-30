Cameron Crowe Says ‘Almost Famous’ Musical’s Sole Tony Nomination Was a ‘Miracle’ (Exclusive)
The Oscar-winning filmmaker told The Messenger that receiving a Tony nomination for 'Almost Famous' was 'kind of a dream' and said the recognition 'meant everything'
Almost Famous may have ended its Broadway run in January, but members of the band are getting back together to celebrate its milestone moment.
The musical, which was adapted from the 2000 acclaimed film of the same name, nabbed a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, written by composer-lyricist Tom Kitt and creator Cameron Crowe.
While speaking to The Messenger earlier this month at the Tony Award nominations meet and greet, Crowe said that he considers any recognition for the musical after it closed a "miracle."
"It was kind of a dream because I stayed up late writing — almost because I didn't want to jinx anything," the Academy Award-winning writer said of the night before Tony nominations were announced. "Anything that would happen would be a miracle, as it was from moment one of collaborating with Tom [Kitt]."
While the Almost Famous musical adaptation was recognized for its score, it had a relatively short life on Broadway, playing for 30 preview performances and 77 regular performances at the time of its Jan. 8 closing night.
"To get that kind of recognition just meant everything because it means the show resonated, it was remembered," Kitt told The Messenger, calling the nomination "very emotional."
Crowe and Kitt are already discussing future collaborations, with the Jerry Maguire writer-director declaring that Kitt is "stuck" with him.
"I'm going to do a movie this year, and Tom has helped out a little bit with stuff," Crowe said, adding that the "Almost Famous family grows in many different directions."
Crowe also teased that may include "more Almost Famous" (future plans for the musical, such as a national tour, have not yet been announced). He added, "So it's a beautiful place to be."
In the Best Original Score category at this year's Tonys, Almost Famous is up against Some Like It Hot, KPOP, Shucked and Kimberly Akimbo.
The Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be held June 11 at the United Palace in New York City; the awards show will be modified due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.
