The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Cameron Crowe Says ‘Almost Famous’ Musical’s Sole Tony Nomination Was a ‘Miracle’ (Exclusive)

    The Oscar-winning filmmaker told The Messenger that receiving a Tony nomination for 'Almost Famous' was 'kind of a dream' and said the recognition 'meant everything'

    Published |Updated
    Michael Gioia and Thea Glassman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Almost Famous may have ended its Broadway run in January, but members of the band are getting back together to celebrate its milestone moment.

    The musical, which was adapted from the 2000 acclaimed film of the same name, nabbed a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, written by composer-lyricist Tom Kitt and creator Cameron Crowe.

    While speaking to The Messenger earlier this month at the Tony Award nominations meet and greet, Crowe said that he considers any recognition for the musical after it closed a "miracle."

    "It was kind of a dream because I stayed up late writing — almost because I didn't want to jinx anything," the Academy Award-winning writer said of the night before Tony nominations were announced. "Anything that would happen would be a miracle, as it was from moment one of collaborating with Tom [Kitt]."

    Read More

    While the Almost Famous musical adaptation was recognized for its score, it had a relatively short life on Broadway, playing for 30 preview performances and 77 regular performances at the time of its Jan. 8 closing night.

    &quot;Almost Famous&quot; on Broadway
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Casey Likes and the cast during the curtain call on opening night of the new musical based on the film "Almost Famous" on Broadway at The Jacobs Theatre on November 3, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

    "To get that kind of recognition just meant everything because it means the show resonated, it was remembered," Kitt told The Messenger, calling the nomination "very emotional."

    Crowe and Kitt are already discussing future collaborations, with the Jerry Maguire writer-director declaring that Kitt is "stuck" with him.

    "I'm going to do a movie this year, and Tom has helped out a little bit with stuff," Crowe said, adding that the "Almost Famous family grows in many different directions."

    Crowe also teased that may include "more Almost Famous" (future plans for the musical, such as a national tour, have not yet been announced). He added, "So it's a beautiful place to be."

    In the Best Original Score category at this year's Tonys, Almost Famous is up against Some Like It Hot, KPOP, Shucked and Kimberly Akimbo.

    The Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be held June 11 at the United Palace in New York City; the awards show will be modified due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.