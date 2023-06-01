Calling All Tailors: How You Can Work for Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is in search of tailors across New York City.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Jolie announced that she is opening up a residency role for her new artistic collective, Atelier Jolie.

In the post, Jolie wrote that the brand is looking for "tailors who understand quality and creativity." The role doesn't have many requirements other than living in New York City, but Jolie asked applicants to "be bold."

The actress also linked to a post on the collective's career page, where she expands on the job description, saying, "Atelier Jolie will curate a few up-and-coming skilled tailors who have a strong point of view on design. This collective's purpose is to collaborate with customers, supporting them with tools to design and create."

According to the listing, whoever secures this role will be able to develop their own fashion line and sell from the collective's shop, "to help launch your own new sustainable brand after leaving the residency."

Jolie asked those submitting to share some work that they've already created and promised that she will see the work "with respect and integrity."

Jolie announced on May 17 via Instagram that she founded the collective and promised that it would focus on creating unique designs, creating sustainable, eco-friendly clothing and eliminating waste.

"[Atelier Jolie] stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression," she wrote in a previous Instagram post.

For those interested who are not tailors, don't worry — Jolie will begin a wider hunt soon. "We will be looking for artisans — with a focus on embroidery, fabric painting, fabric manipulations, etc," she wrote in the job listing.

"There will be different calls for talent submissions. Some in-house… Some for special events and salon dinners... Some are to be featured in tutorials online. All to help share your creativity."

Atelier Jolie has not yet shared a launch date, but tailors hoping to have their work seen by the actress can submit here.