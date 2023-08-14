‘Call of Duty’ Voice Actor Feels ‘Violated’ By Industry’s Unregulated AI

Humans are already being cloned, but not in the way you may expect.

Instead, past recordings from different media (be they films, TV, games or audiobooks) are being fed to machine learning models and churning out eerie and uncanny replicas of performers' voices or faces, copy-pasting the sound or visage onto new — and potentially also AI-generated — characters.

It may seem like a figment of science fiction, but it's already happening. The Los Angeles Times spoke with a video game voice actor who was recently "cloned" without consent.

Erik Passoja, who voiced a Belgian geneticist in a Call of Duty game, recalls seeing his face glued onto an entirely different character— same exact face, but with shorter hair on the player-versus-player version of the game.

"I remember feeling violated," Passoja recalled. It was "completely unethical, completely immoral, and yet completely within the bounds of my contract," he added.

And that was way back in 2014. Nearly 10 years later and Hollywood is currently facing a borderline existential threat as two major entertainment guilds — the writers' union (WGA) and the actors' union (SAG-AFTRA) — have been striking for weeks on end, with AI usage protections and limitations as one of their major sticking points.

AI's "cloning" abilities have improved significantly since the incident with Passoja's likeness, but protections for video game voice actors fall under a separate SAG-AFTRA contract for interactive work, which has nary a mention of artificial intelligence. In other words, it's a free-for-all for gaming companies that want to reuse a performer's voice, face or movement, as there's no rule barring them from doing so.

Passoja explained to The Times that he'd like to see his fellow game actors and others covered by SAG-AFTRA's interactive media agreement (stunt coordinators, singers, dancers, puppeteers and background performers) be digitally copyrighted with watermarks or other safeguards from infringement to ensure fair compensation.

"You see it across social media all the time that the video game companies are using their nonunion characters to feed machine learning algorithms that will then be able to do the characters without actually hiring humans," echoed Zeke Alton, a voice actor and member of the SAG-AFTRA interactive contract negotiating committee, to the outlet. "In the very near future, that may mean that your very first job is your last job."

"This is dangerous on multiple levels," Tim Friedlander, president and founder of the National Association of Voice Actors, added. "There is one voice actor that we're working with who has found a piece of audio from a game she did years ago in a new mobile game. And it's a direct lift or it's a clone of her voice."

And it's not just the threat of losing out on job opportunities (ironically to AI-generated versions of themselves) that has voice actors concerned. More stringent limitations on AI (and what data gets fed to machine learning systems and training models) could help voice actors who have been victimized by "mods," which is when game performers' content is altered to produce deepfake porn.

Part of SAG-AFTRA's current contract negotiations with the powers-that-be (The Alliance of Motion Picture and Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP) includes the addition of an AI clause in the interactive media agreement. It is still unclear when SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will bury the hatchet and go back to the collective bargaining table.