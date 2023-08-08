‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper Launches The Unwell Network, Signs TikToker Alix Earle - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper Launches The Unwell Network, Signs TikToker Alix Earle

The 'Call Her Daddy' mogul continues to grow her media empire with 'The Unwell Network,' which has also signed content creator Madeline Argy

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Alex Cooper Alix Earle and Madeline ArgySteve Granitz/FilmMagic; Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images;Francois Durand/Getty Images

Call her a media mogul: Alex Cooper, creator and host of the popular contemporary feminist comedy podcast Call Her Daddy, is growing her business empire with The Unwell Network, a Gen Z content creator-seeking organization, according to Deadline.

The talent network's first two partners are influencers Alix Earle and Madeline Argy, who combined have a total fanbase on Instagram and TikTok of nearly 15 million followers.

Cooper's Unwell Network is a new subsidiary of Trending, a media company Cooper co-established with her fiancé, XO Kitty executive producer and To All the Boys film series producer Matt Kaplan. The Unwell Network will tap into fledgling content creators across the pop culture, beauty, fashion and lifestyle landscape, helping to grow their reach and mold their brand primarily via long-form audio content.

The Unwell Network will be run by Moorea Mongelli, who was formerly Senior Director of Podcast Operations at Studio71. Mongelli will oversee every step of the content creation process at The Unwell Network — from the signing and development to the launching and marketing of its podcasts.

Read More

"I have an uncommon and amazing relationship with my audience. We have this connection and bond built upon trust that's allowed us to cover all sorts of topics in a way that isn't exclusive or intrusive," Cooper told Deadline on Tuesday. "We live in a world where we are inundated with content, but The Unwell Network will be the source everyone can go to for unique perspectives exploring what's top of mind today for this generation."

"Alix Earle and Madeline Argy both have a unique presence that captivates an audience, but I love how they approach content in very different ways. Madeline is wildly popular in the UK and is one of the few creators who can keep an audience engaged for hours with her captivating storytelling. Alix took the US by storm with her 'get ready with me' videos, college lifestyle, and endearing personality. I feel honored to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish," Cooper added.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.