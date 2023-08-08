Call her a media mogul: Alex Cooper, creator and host of the popular contemporary feminist comedy podcast Call Her Daddy, is growing her business empire with The Unwell Network, a Gen Z content creator-seeking organization, according to Deadline.

The talent network's first two partners are influencers Alix Earle and Madeline Argy, who combined have a total fanbase on Instagram and TikTok of nearly 15 million followers.

Cooper's Unwell Network is a new subsidiary of Trending, a media company Cooper co-established with her fiancé, XO Kitty executive producer and To All the Boys film series producer Matt Kaplan. The Unwell Network will tap into fledgling content creators across the pop culture, beauty, fashion and lifestyle landscape, helping to grow their reach and mold their brand primarily via long-form audio content.

The Unwell Network will be run by Moorea Mongelli, who was formerly Senior Director of Podcast Operations at Studio71. Mongelli will oversee every step of the content creation process at The Unwell Network — from the signing and development to the launching and marketing of its podcasts.

"I have an uncommon and amazing relationship with my audience. We have this connection and bond built upon trust that's allowed us to cover all sorts of topics in a way that isn't exclusive or intrusive," Cooper told Deadline on Tuesday. "We live in a world where we are inundated with content, but The Unwell Network will be the source everyone can go to for unique perspectives exploring what's top of mind today for this generation."

"Alix Earle and Madeline Argy both have a unique presence that captivates an audience, but I love how they approach content in very different ways. Madeline is wildly popular in the UK and is one of the few creators who can keep an audience engaged for hours with her captivating storytelling. Alix took the US by storm with her 'get ready with me' videos, college lifestyle, and endearing personality. I feel honored to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish," Cooper added.