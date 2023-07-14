The California Legislative Black Caucus is calling out Hollywood studios after the "suspicious" exits of multiple Black female executives.

The recent exits include: Vernā Myers (Netflix), LaTondra Newton (Disney), Jeanell English (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) and Karen Horne and Terra Potts (Warner Bros. Discovery), per Variety.

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles) addressed the moves during a CLBC press conference on Thursday. She cited the state's first diversity, equity and inclusion incentive, which was $1.6 billion, that was recently included in the California Film Tax Credit.

"A week after we signed this pivotal legislation, news of the erasure of diversity and equity and inclusion executives began to surface," she said.

"One executive removal could be a fluke. But more than four now, in the past two weeks, is a pattern. It's a troubling pattern. It's a pattern that suggests diversity, equity and inclusion is no longer a priority at the highest levels of California's film industry, where decisions are made and institutional change happens."

Her fellow legislators, holding "Demand Diversity" signs, also took the podium: Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson), Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach), Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose), Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Inglewood), Senator Dave Min (D-Orange County), Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-San Fernando Valley), Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles) and Assemblymember Phil Tin (D-San Francisco).

"I was highly offended to see the industry response to a $1.6 billion tax subsidy by quietly eliminating Black women from executive positions with a number of studios," said Senator McKinnor. "Many of these women were involved in the studios' diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, which raises serious questions about their true commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the film industry. The film industry must do better."

The Asian American and Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus also stood with the CLBC, as its co-chair, Senator Min, addressed the situation.

"I don't want to accuse anybody of anything, but it certainly looks suspicious when, in a short timeframe after the $1.6 billion tax credit was signed into law that we see a number of leading African-American female Hollywood executives being let go. I think it's important to give answers as to how that happened."