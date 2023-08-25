Burning Man Is Turning Down the Volume and Not Everyone’s Happy About It

The desert festival known as Burning Man kicks off Sunday in Gerlach, Nevada’s Black Rock City. Although the festival has a reputation for an anything-goes romp in the desert, this year’s fest will be a bit quieter.

Earlier this month, Burning Man’s official blog announced a new sound policy.

“At one point in time in Black Rock City, there was a loud and quiet side of the city. Today, sound is everywhere and speaker technology has evolved since we developed our original sound policy,” writes Bryant Tan. “We have therefore updated it in 2023.”

It goes on to explain, “Not wanting to stifle the cacophonous sounds of the city, we landed on a BRC policy that: eliminates limits to watts (since speaker technology has changed over time), introduces a conversation decibel level, and adjusts the location of assessment of sound.”

The new rules say that “sound systems should point internally within the camp producing the sound. Sound amplification should only be loud enough so that people can speak at a conversational level at the border of a neighboring camp or at the center point of a street, whichever is nearest to the source of the sound.”

Additionally, “Large-scale sound installations (colloquially known as sound camps) MUST be located in the Large Scale Sound Zone (facing 2:00 and 10:00 avenues). They may express themselves unless community complaints persist.”

There are also changes to the “Mutant Vehicle Sound Policy,” which say if you’re parked in your camp, you have to follow the new sound policy, but you can play music “as loud as you want” when driving on the open playa and within the DMZ, but you can’t play amplified music while driving in the city streets between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Not everyone is pleased with those new rules.

In a lengthy screed on Reddit, one commenter wrote, “Nevada State Law clearly states that we are allowed to party 24 hours a day at any volume we want! I don't make the rules. I just know how to party.”

“Look, last time I checked, this isn't f---ing California and we don't need quiet time after 2am!" the post continued. "If Bobby And Bill from the camp across the street want to get up at 7:00am and turn on ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ at top volume and start pounding Cold Budweisers while waving American flags!!, you are a goddamn asshole if you don't let them Radically Express themselves.”

The commenter goes on to add, “Your sleep is less important than their Radical Self Expression.”

Another commenter wrote, “I read that some art cars are planning a sound protest. I’d like to see all of them ride through the city blasting music after 2am. I truly cannot believe the org made that rule, it’s so HOA-like.”