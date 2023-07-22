‘Buried in the Backyard’: Two Teens Brutally Murdered, Leaving Family Members Questioning Motive (Exclusive)

In an exclusive clip of an upcoming episode of Oxygen's Buried in the Backyard, family and friends spend months searching for two teens in love, Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and Riley Powell, only to discover their bodies in a mine shaft in the dead of winter.

Speaking exclusively to The Messenger, Otteson's aunt, Amanda Davis, opens up about the "horrific" chain of events and why it's important to tell the story.

Otteson and her boyfriend Powell, who lived in the small town of Eureka, Utah, were last seen together after visiting Powell's ex-girlfriend, Morgan Lewis Henderson, in Spanish Fork in 2018.

When family and friends couldn't reach them for days upon days, rumors began to circulate on what happened to the couple, and an extensive search and investigation was launched into their whereabouts.

Eventually law enforcement was led to Henderson, who confessed her boyfriend, Jerrod William Baum, had killed the pair due to his jealous tendencies.

According to Henderson, Baum was upset Powell came to visit, so he bound the teens' hands, duct-taped their mouths, placed them in a jeep and drove them to a remote area of Eureka.

Baum stabbed Powell multiple times before slitting Otteson's throat and throwing the two teens into a mine shaft.

After Henderson led law enforcement to the bodies, Davis says that while it was "obviously not the outcome" they had hoped for, she felt a "sense of relief" in knowing they had been found.

Baum pleaded not guilty to the charges in the deaths, while Henderson — who testified against Baum during his trial in March 2022 — took a plea deal in exchange for reduced charges of obstruction of justice.

For Davis, the trial was "difficult, but cathartic in a way."

"We could talk about our feelings, but weren't able to talk about the events to everyone being potential witnesses, so in a way, we were able to release those pent up feelings," she says. "It helped."

In April 2022, Baum was found guilty on all counts. But, to this day, Davis believes Henderson had a lot more to do with the series of events than she led detectives to believe.

"I do believe that her role was more dominant than she made it out to be," she says. "I almost want to believe that Jared was the puppet in it all."

Regardless, at the end of the day, Davis says, "Evil doesn't win. Love wins. Both Breezy and Riley were loved by more people than they'll ever know."

"Their story is important, we don't want them to be forgotten," says Davis. "We want their memory to be alive. Their one thing in life was that they both wanted to be loved. Through all of this darkness, for them to know that they were loved, it means the world to us."

"There is light through darkness," she adds. "Our families have been brought together through all this. Everyone deserves to be loved, no matter who you are. Breezy was loved."

