An 80-year-old former bondsman named Edna Suttles (the first female bondsman in the state of South Carolina) was still making a difference in the lives of others as an in-home aide to elderly people in need when she disappeared. In an exclusive clip of an upcoming episode of Oxygen's Buried in the Backyard, investigators consider that Suttles's bail bonds career, which put her in the company of known criminals, might have led to her disappearance.

Suttles was popular in Traveler's Rest, a small town of around 5,000 where everyone knew everyone. But when her body was discovered in the woodland area of a resident's backyard, her murder shocked the community — and investigators.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Greg Walter spoke exclusively to The Messenger about the investigation: "It was definitely a very unique case for us, especially down here in Greenville. I don't think we've had anything quite like that."

When Suttles didn't show up for an appointment with an elderly patient, both the patient's caregiver — and Edna's son Douglas Alexander — immediately knew that something was wrong. When Alexander and investigators visited Suttles's home and found things left as if she'd be coming right back, a search was launched.

Upon reviewing security footage, investigators found that Suttles had invited a man she seemed to know into her car at a grocery store parking lot, but after Suttles and the man drove away, investigators needed another break in the case. This came later when Suttles's car was found empty at a local hotel.

Suttles's car was found empty in a hotel parking lot after she disappeared. Courtesy of Oxygen

Investigators requested the camera footage of the hotel parking lot. The footage showed the same man, this time alone, wiping down the car with a rag.

Police located the man from the videos, Daniel Printz, for questioning, but he denied knowing where Suttles was. After they run his history, investigators discovered that Printz had spent time in prison for kidnapping in Michigan.

They then retrieved Printz's wallet, which contained the credit and debit cards of an elderly woman named Nancy Rego. A deep dive into Printz's computer history revealed a "perverse" search history, according to police, as well as several online dating profiles.

Investigators searched Printz's home again — this time finding prescription bottles and bank documents that belonged to Rego, and the cell phone of another missing elderly woman, Leigh Goodman.

"The most interesting facet [of the case] was how he was able to essentially infiltrate these women's lives and manipulate them and their family — and the way he kept his ruse on for a number of years," Detective Walter told The Messenger.

The search for Suttles took an even more ominous turn when that second survey of Printz's property revealed a drugged yogurt cup that forensics was able to link to Suttles — as well as zip ties and a few of her belongings, like her wallet and gun.

Suttles's wallet was found on Printz's property. Courtesy of Oxygen

There's no other sign of her, but police know they had their guy.

Suttles's family confirmed that the gun found on Printz's property belonged to Suttles. Courtesy of Oxygen

Printz confessed to Suttles's murder, as well as the murders of the three other elderly women (Leigh, Rego and Rego's mother Dolores Sellers), and led them to where Suttles's remains were buried — in the backyard of a family Printz had befriended, not far from his own property — to avoid the death penalty.

Police discovered that Printz had been living off of Nancy Rego's social security funds up until the day he was arrested.

Printz was tried and convicted of Suttles' murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in June of 2022 but has not revealed the locations of the remains of the other three women he murdered.

"Based on the information that we were provided by [Printz] the bodies of the other women are not recoverable," Detective Walter told The Messenger.

"As far as Edna's concerned, we weren't able to link [Printz] to taking her social security or pension [like he had with the other women]. But she was known to carry quantities of cash on her, so there's no telling how much money cash-wise she may have given him over the years."

"I don't believe there's ever been a person on this planet I ever wanted to hurt more [than Printz]," Suttles's son says in the episode. As for his mom: "She was definitely a ball of fire, always doin' something. Spunky as can be."