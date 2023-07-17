Burger King Brazil’s Barbie Pink Burger Gets Mixed Reviews

Burger King Brazil's new Pink Burger, which is part of its Barbie movie promotion, is drawing mixed reviews from Twitter users.
The burger's description, translated from Portuguese to English, reads, "Hi Burger! Hi Barbie! Hi Burger! The Pink Burger, from the BK Barbie Combo, comes in a fluffy brioche bun, high and juicy meat, slice of melted cheddar cheese, the amazing smoked pink sauce and crispy diced bacon."
Yet not everyone is impressed with the meal, which launched July 12, despite it also including Ken-themed French fries and a Barbie Donut Shake ahead of the live-action movie's July 21 premiere.
A Twitter user responded to a photo of the burger that appears to be oozing pink sauce, commenting, "They put Pepto Bismol in the Barbie burger." Another commented by referencing the summer's other expected blockbuster, tweeting, "And yet, we couldn't have a Whoppenheimer."
However, some people were impressed by the unique color. One user tweeted, "I love it," while in another post, a proud dad tweeted a photo along with the caption, "Today I get the Barbie's BK Burgers to my daughters."
The Pink Burger is just part of the promotional blitz for the film, which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera.
Plus, this isn't the first time that Burger King has launched a burger tied into a film. Back in May a co-promotion with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse featured a burger with a red bun and black sesame seeds to match Spidey's suit.
Barbie premieres July 21, only in theaters.
