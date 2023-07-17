Burger King Brazil’s Barbie Pink Burger Gets Mixed Reviews - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Burger King Brazil’s Barbie Pink Burger Gets Mixed Reviews

Brazil's BK Barbie Combo also includes Ken-themed fries ahead of the 'Barbie' movie's July 21 release

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ and Burger King Brazil’s Pink Burger.Warner Bros. Pictures; Burger King Brazil

Burger King Brazil's new Pink Burger, which is part of its Barbie movie promotion, is drawing mixed reviews from Twitter users.

The burger's description, translated from Portuguese to English, reads, "Hi Burger! Hi Barbie! Hi Burger! The Pink Burger, from the BK Barbie Combo, comes in a fluffy brioche bun, high and juicy meat, slice of melted cheddar cheese, the amazing smoked pink sauce and crispy diced bacon."

Yet not everyone is impressed with the meal, which launched July 12, despite it also including Ken-themed French fries and a Barbie Donut Shake ahead of the live-action movie's July 21 premiere.

A Twitter user responded to a photo of the burger that appears to be oozing pink sauce, commenting, "They put Pepto Bismol in the Barbie burger." Another commented by referencing the summer's other expected blockbuster, tweeting, "And yet, we couldn't have a Whoppenheimer."

Read More

However, some people were impressed by the unique color. One user tweeted, "I love it," while in another post, a proud dad tweeted a photo along with the caption, "Today I get the Barbie's BK Burgers to my daughters."

The Pink Burger is just part of the promotional blitz for the film, which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera.

Plus, this isn't the first time that Burger King has launched a burger tied into a film. Back in May a co-promotion with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse featured a burger with a red bun and black sesame seeds to match Spidey's suit.

Barbie premieres July 21, only in theaters.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.