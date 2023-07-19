Months after Bud Light came under attack for featuring transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney on a promotional can (and losing its title as the country's No. 1 beer), the American beer brand is re-strategizing their marketing campaign with music.

On Wednesday, the brand announced the Bud Light Backyard Tour, which will feature performers such as OneRepublic, Midland, Dashboard Confessional and Bush and will visit several cities throughout the country in August.

Former fans of the brand were quick to respond to the news, expressing disappointment.

"I feel terrible for all those artists, being associated with your brand," one user wrote on Twitter.

"At this point, measuring the decline of @budlight is just beating a dead horse," another user wrote. "There will be no recovery. The more interesting analysis is the extent of the contagion on other companies and brands that choose to associate with Bud Light."

The promotion involving Mulvaney sparked outrage among conservatives like Kid Rock, who annihilated cases of the beer with an assault rifle, and led bar owners and retailers to pull the beer from coolers and shelves.

Dylan Mulvaney attends PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala at Marriott Marquis on March 3. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has also repeatedly mentioned her on the campaign trail, calling Mulvaney "the Bud Light person" and incorrectly referring to her as male.

"Make no mistake. That is a guy dressed up like a girl, mocking women," Haley incorrectly stated last month in New Hampshire. "Women don't act like that, yet you have companies glorifying him."

Mulvaney responded to the backlash in an Instagram video and called out the brand for not backing her amid the backlash she received.

"I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did. I've been scared to leave my house," she said in part. "For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all. Because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and as hateful as they want."

"You might thinking, 'Dylan, why bring it up now?' I'm bringing it up because what transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined," Mulvaney continued. "I should have made this video months ago, but I didn't. I was scared, and I was scared of more backlash. I felt personally guilty for what transpired."

Mulvaney further called on her followers to stand up not only for her, but for others in the trans community, saying, "I need you to support us. I need you to stand by us."

"I'm going to celebrate being alive," she concluded. "I'm going to celebrate the trans people in my life and the ones I haven't met yet. And I'm going to celebrate the fact that no matter how many thousands of horrible messages, news anchors misgendering me, companies going silent, that I can look in the mirror and see the woman that I am."