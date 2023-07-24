BTS’s Park Jimin Thanks ‘Barbie’ Star and Cowboy Twin Ryan Gosling for Ken Guitar in Sweet Video - The Messenger
Entertainment.
BTS’s Park Jimin Thanks ‘Barbie’ Star and Cowboy Twin Ryan Gosling for Ken Guitar in Sweet Video

'Go Barbie!'

Published |Updated
Megan Vick
Jimin attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There will be no beach-offs between Barbie star Ryan Gosling and BTS member Park Jimin. Last week, Gosling via the official Barbie film promotion accounts sent a message to the BTS vocal line member apologizing for copping Jimin's black-and-white cowboy fringe outfit from the "Permission to Dance" music video. Gosling dons an identical outfit in Barbie when he and Margot Robbie's titular character need new threads in Venice Beach.

"Hi Jimin, it's Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your 'Permission to Dance' outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you — you wore it first. You definitely wore it best," Gosling said in the video, filmed before the actors' union went on strike earlier this month. "There's an unspoken Ken Code that if you bite another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession. I hope you'll accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn't really play anyway so it'll be much better in your hands."

It turns out, Gosling wasn't kidding. Park Jimin posted his own message to the movie star to his personal Instagram on Monday morning with the guitar in hand.

"Hi Ryan and Hi Ken! It's Jimin. Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video, so thank you so much," Jimin said while holding the famous guitar. "I could see that you looked great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it, and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go Barbie!"

BTS Army are elated to see this star-studded interaction because Jimin has said multiple times that The Notebook is his favorite film. Even if Jimin is clearly Team Barbie, we have to ask: Jimin and Ken collab when??

Barbie is now in theaters nationwide. Jimin's first solo album Face is available to stream on all major music platforms.

