BTS Teases Special Event During 10th Anniversary Festival in Seoul

It's been 10 years since BTS debuted as a group, and now the international K-pop stars are celebrating their milestone with a massive two-week music festival.
BTS Festa 2023 will take place between June 12 to 25 in Seoul, South Korea. The band is also teasing a special event planned for the annual festival on June 17. They shared an ominous image of purple clouds on social media with the with the words, "BTS Presents Everywhere," written in the sky.
Fans have been busy attempting to interpret the announcement in the comments section. Firstly, a new single titled "Everywhere" could be on the way. Otherwise, presents — as in literal gifts — could potentially be scattered around the park. Or perhaps the "Butter" singers might simply be stating that they are indeed everywhere.
This main event will take place on June 17 at Yeouido Hangang Park and is open to the public.
- The Ultimate ‘XO, Kitty’ Playlist
- Taylor Swift Appears to Defend Fan During Philadelphia Concert
- Cannes Film Festival Featured Emotional Idols—and the Controversial ‘Idol’
- Watch Mary J. Blige Judge a Ball in Support of the LGBTQ+ Community
- Photo Agency Claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Were ‘Not in Immediate Danger at Any Point’ During Car Chase
BTS launched June 12, 2013, and is now one of the biggest boy bands in the world. They boast six No. 1 as a group in Korea with solo hits for each of the seven members; Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.
When their song "Dynamite" went No. 1 in the U.S. in 2020, BTS became the first K-pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny’s Graduation From High SchoolEntertainment
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in NashvilleEntertainment
- Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Stage for Surprise Performance of ‘My Power’Entertainment
- 15 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes ScoreEntertainment
- The ‘Succession’ Running Jokes We’ll Miss the MostEntertainment
- Everything You Need to Remember About ‘Manifest’ Before Season 4 Part 2Entertainment
- ‘QAnon Shaman’ Still ‘Loves’ Trump, Lives ‘Without Regret,’ He Says in Interview after Prison ReleaseNews
- Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Shoved Ex Lenny Amid Divorce, Per Court DocumentsEntertainment
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Hair Cost Over $150,000, Says Movie’s Hair DesignerEntertainment
- ‘MDLNY’s Ryan Serhant Purchases Rare, Custom Range Rover Worth Over $150K (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Gabby Windey Clarifies Rumored Romance With Vinny Guadagnino: ‘We Never Even Made Out’Entertainment
- ‘Top Chef’ Stars Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons Share What Sets Them Apart From Other Cooking Competition Shows: ‘We’re Real’ (Exclusive)Entertainment