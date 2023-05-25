The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    BTS Teases Special Event During 10th Anniversary Festival in Seoul

    Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook tease "BTS Presents Everywhere" at BTS Festa 2023 in South Korea.

    Taylor Henderson
    Big Hit Entertainment/AMA2020/Getty Images

    It's been 10 years since BTS debuted as a group, and now the international K-pop stars are celebrating their milestone with a massive two-week music festival.

    BTS Festa 2023 will take place between June 12 to 25 in Seoul, South Korea. The band is also teasing a special event planned for the annual festival on June 17. They shared an ominous image of purple clouds on social media with the with the words, "BTS Presents Everywhere," written in the sky.

    Fans have been busy attempting to interpret the announcement in the comments section. Firstly, a new single titled "Everywhere" could be on the way. Otherwise, presents — as in literal gifts — could potentially be scattered around the park. Or perhaps the "Butter" singers might simply be stating that they are indeed everywhere.

    This main event will take place on June 17 at Yeouido Hangang Park and is open to the public.

    BTS launched June 12, 2013, and is now one of the biggest boy bands in the world. They boast six No. 1 as a group in Korea with solo hits for each of the seven members; Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

    When their song "Dynamite" went No. 1 in the U.S. in 2020, BTS became the first K-pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

