BTS' Suga Is Officially Preparing For His Mandatory Military Enlistment
Entertainment.
BTS’ Suga Is Officially Preparing For His Mandatory Military Enlistment

'We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns,' the rapper's label BigHit announced

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Suga of boy band BTS aka Bangtan Boys is seen at ‘The Devil’s Deal’ VIP Screening at COEX Megabox on February 27, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Suga from BTS has an important update for fans.

On Monday, BigHit announced that the pop star has begun preparing for his mandatory military service in South Korea.

"We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," the label said in a statement posted to Weverse. "We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist."

In 2020, South Korea — whose citizens are required to enlist in the military between the ages of 18 and 28 — passed a bill that allowed the members of the K-pop band to postpone their service until they turned 30.

Suga, who just finished promoting his debut solo album D-DAY while on tour, made the announcement shortly after his last performance, and months after he celebrated his 30th birthday in March.

"I think I had a fun tour the last couple of months," he told fans during a live chat on Weverse, according to Billboard. "I really don't cry. Those past 10 years went by like a film. I started crying from then."

J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM of BTS perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, 2020 in South Korea.
J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM of BTS perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, 2020 in South Korea.Big Hit Entertainment/AMA2020/Getty Images

According to the outlet, Suga seemed to hint at his upcoming enlistment.

"I think it's a lie if I say 'soon,'" he reportedly told fans. "Let's see each other in 2025, OK? Please wait a little bit. 2025. See you then!"

BTS first announced their upcoming military duties in June 2022. Jin was first to enlist that December, with J-Hope following in April 2023. The band intends to reunite in 2025.

