BTS’ Book Is Officially A New York Times Bestseller

Since the release of their first book, the Korean pop group BTS has been dominating several book lists, most recently becoming a New York Times bestseller. Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS hit #1 on the Hardcover Nonfiction and Combined Print & E-book Nonfiction Category. It's the first book written by a Korean author to reach such a milestone on an NYT book list.

The book is a celebration of the band's decade-long career, a collection of stories that visit each member before the group's debut through the present. It includes 330 QR codes which give readers access to trailers, music videos, and more.



All seven members were interviewed for more than three years by Myeongseok Kang in order to cover the breadth of their stories. Kang is the former editor-in-chief of IZE magazine, a well-regarded journalist who has written extensively about K-pop and Korean pop culture. The book was released on July 9th with Flatiron Books.



A testament to the influence and popularity of the beloved K-pop group, Beyond the Story captivated a global audience on the day of its release. The book immediately became #1 on Amazon's bestseller lists in several regions and countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, and Japan.



