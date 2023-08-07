Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall has died. He was 57. In a statement to The Messenger on Monday, Randall's family revealed the photographer — who had been privately battling ALS for three years — died on Saturday.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, signed, "His Loving Family."

Randall's family asks for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Randall and Bullock, who began dating in 2015, first met when the former model photographed Bullock's son Louis' birthday in January of that same year.

In December 2021, Bullock — who is mom to Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10 — spoke candidly about her stance on marriage.

"I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life," she said during an appearance on Red Table Talk. "We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she said. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man. So if that's what you have.... Think about what kind of parent he would be. Think about what kind of parent you would be. And what if something happened? Would you both be great parents to those children even if you didn't make it as a couple. Think about the children first."

In March 2022, the Oscar-winning actress announced that she would be taking a break from acting to focus on her family.

"I want to be at home," Bullock said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "So I'm not doing anyone any favors who's investing in a project if I'm saying, 'I just want to be at home.' Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing."

She later told Entertainment Tonight: "I need to be in the place that makes me happiest. I take my job very seriously when I'm at work, and it's [a 24/7 job]. And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."