Inside Bryan Randall’s Relationship With Sandra Bullock’s Children: Why She Once Said He Was ‘No. 1’ in Their Household - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Inside Bryan Randall’s Relationship With Sandra Bullock’s Children: Why She Once Said He Was ‘No. 1’ in Their Household

The famously private actress opened up about her family relationship with the late photographer

Published |Updated
Jenna Fanelli
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Jackson Lee/GC Images

Sandra Bullock has been consistently outspoken over the years regarding her devotion to motherhood. In fact, one of the most public aspects of her relationship with longtime partner Bryan Randall, who died at the age of 57 on Saturday, was the family dynamic they had built and Randall’s role in the lives of Bullock's children. 

The two first met when Randall, a former professional photographer, was shooting the birthday party of Bullock's son, Louis. Later that same year, after the two struck up a relationship, Randall captured family photos of Bullock with Louis, as well as new daughter Laila, when she announced the latter's adoption in People Magazine in 2015. 

According to a 2018 Entertainment Tonight article, Bullock spoke about her kids' enamorment with Randall while covering InStyle's June 2018 issue

"He's super kind," she told the magazine. "For the kids, he's sort of No. 1. and I'm No. 2. But I get it because he’s more fun and has better treats." 

Read More

On a Red Table Talk appearance in 2021, Bullock did something she has not done so candidly over the course of her career: She divulged information about her personal life. 

"I found the love of my life," she said on the show. "We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

Bullock went on to share in the interview that while she and her partner had their fair share of small disagreements, Randall was ultimately her ideal "example" for her children.

And while the two never officially tied the knot, Bullock remained steadfast in her convictions about the strength of their familial bond despite not being married. 

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she said. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man." 

Randall passed away on Aug. 5 at 57 after privately battling ALS for three years, his family shared with The Messenger.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.