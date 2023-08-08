Sandra Bullock has been consistently outspoken over the years regarding her devotion to motherhood. In fact, one of the most public aspects of her relationship with longtime partner Bryan Randall, who died at the age of 57 on Saturday, was the family dynamic they had built and Randall’s role in the lives of Bullock's children.

The two first met when Randall, a former professional photographer, was shooting the birthday party of Bullock's son, Louis. Later that same year, after the two struck up a relationship, Randall captured family photos of Bullock with Louis, as well as new daughter Laila, when she announced the latter's adoption in People Magazine in 2015.

According to a 2018 Entertainment Tonight article, Bullock spoke about her kids' enamorment with Randall while covering InStyle's June 2018 issue.

"He's super kind," she told the magazine. "For the kids, he's sort of No. 1. and I'm No. 2. But I get it because he’s more fun and has better treats."

On a Red Table Talk appearance in 2021, Bullock did something she has not done so candidly over the course of her career: She divulged information about her personal life.

"I found the love of my life," she said on the show. "We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

Bullock went on to share in the interview that while she and her partner had their fair share of small disagreements, Randall was ultimately her ideal "example" for her children.

And while the two never officially tied the knot, Bullock remained steadfast in her convictions about the strength of their familial bond despite not being married.

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she said. "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Randall passed away on Aug. 5 at 57 after privately battling ALS for three years, his family shared with The Messenger.