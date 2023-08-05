Bryan Cranston Remembers ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Your Honor’ Co-Star Mark Margolis - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Bryan Cranston Remembers ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Your Honor’ Co-Star Mark Margolis

'Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work,' Cranston shared

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Bryan Cranston and Mark MargolisJason Mendez/Getty Images; Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Bryan Cranston is paying tribute to one of his favorite co-stars.

The Emmy-winning actor took to Instagram on Friday to remember his Breaking Bad and Your Honor co-star Mark Margolis, who died at age 83 on Thursday following a short illness.

"I am very saddened today to learn of a friend's passing," Cranston began his caption. "Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set."

"His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke," he added. "I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work."

Read More

Margolis was nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance as Hector Salamanca, the head of the Salamanca crime family, in Breaking Bad. He also reprised the role in the spinoff series, Better Call Saul.

Most recently, he reunited onscreen with Cranston in Your Honor, playing mobster Carmine Conti. Margolis was also known for his roles in Scarface, Oz and most of Darren Aronofsky's films.

The late actor is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Jacqueline, and his son.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.