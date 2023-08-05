Bryan Cranston Remembers ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Your Honor’ Co-Star Mark Margolis

Bryan Cranston is paying tribute to one of his favorite co-stars.
The Emmy-winning actor took to Instagram on Friday to remember his Breaking Bad and Your Honor co-star Mark Margolis, who died at age 83 on Thursday following a short illness.
"I am very saddened today to learn of a friend's passing," Cranston began his caption. "Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set."
"His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke," he added. "I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work."
Margolis was nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance as Hector Salamanca, the head of the Salamanca crime family, in Breaking Bad. He also reprised the role in the spinoff series, Better Call Saul.
Most recently, he reunited onscreen with Cranston in Your Honor, playing mobster Carmine Conti. Margolis was also known for his roles in Scarface, Oz and most of Darren Aronofsky's films.
The late actor is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Jacqueline, and his son.
