'Breaking Bad' Star Bryan Cranston Delivers Stern Warning to Disney Boss Bob Iger: 'We Will Not Allow You to Take Away Our Dignity'

'We will not have our jobs taken away and given to robots,' the actor said

Published |Updated
Amanda Bell
The actors saved the best for last at Tuesday's New York City strike rally "Rock the City for a Fair Contract." Following powerful speeches by union leaders and actors like Christine Baranski, Steve Buscemi and more, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston took the stage to deliver a forceful message to the studios — one studio in particular, that is.

He directed the most forceful portion of his address to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

"I find it very, very ironic that we are all gathered here today in unity in front of an entity that is run by Disney. We've got a message for Mr. Iger: I know, sir, you look through things through a different lens. We don't expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you we will not have our jobs taken away and given to robots," Cranston said.

Bryan Cranston
Actor Bryan Cranston.Jason Mendez/Getty Images
"We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And lastly, and most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity. We are union through and through all the way to the end."

Earlier in the same speech, Cranston said that the one thing SAG-AFTRA, the Writers Guild of America and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) agree on is that the entertainment landscape has significantly changed in recent years due to the rise of streaming and other technologies.

"We are not in the same business model that we were even 10 years ago. And yet, even though they admit that that is the truth in today's economy, they are fighting us tooth and nail to stick to the same economic system that is outmoded, outdated. They want us to step back in time. We cannot and we will not do that," Cranston said. "What we have put forth in the negotiations is not unreasonable. It is not unfair."

