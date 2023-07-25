‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Delivers Stern Warning to Disney Boss Bob Iger: ‘We Will Not Allow You to Take Away Our Dignity’
'We will not have our jobs taken away and given to robots,' the actor said
The actors saved the best for last at Tuesday's New York City strike rally "Rock the City for a Fair Contract." Following powerful speeches by union leaders and actors like Christine Baranski, Steve Buscemi and more, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston took the stage to deliver a forceful message to the studios — one studio in particular, that is.
He directed the most forceful portion of his address to Disney CEO Bob Iger.
"I find it very, very ironic that we are all gathered here today in unity in front of an entity that is run by Disney. We've got a message for Mr. Iger: I know, sir, you look through things through a different lens. We don't expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you we will not have our jobs taken away and given to robots," Cranston said.
- Bryan Cranston Remembers ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Your Honor’ Co-Star Mark Margolis
- Disney CEO Bob Iger Reportedly Taps Former Mouse House Execs as Advisors
- Disney Heiress Abigail Disney Calls Out Company’s CEO Bob Iger Amid Industry Strikes
- Bryan Cranston Plans on Retiring from Acting in 2026
- ‘Guardians’ Star Sean Gunn Slams Bob Iger’s Comments on Strikes: ‘That Makes You a Sh—y Person If That’s Your Answer’
"We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And lastly, and most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity. We are union through and through all the way to the end."
Earlier in the same speech, Cranston said that the one thing SAG-AFTRA, the Writers Guild of America and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) agree on is that the entertainment landscape has significantly changed in recent years due to the rise of streaming and other technologies.
"We are not in the same business model that we were even 10 years ago. And yet, even though they admit that that is the truth in today's economy, they are fighting us tooth and nail to stick to the same economic system that is outmoded, outdated. They want us to step back in time. We cannot and we will not do that," Cranston said. "What we have put forth in the negotiations is not unreasonable. It is not unfair."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment