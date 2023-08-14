Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Shares Candid Message on Caregiving: ‘I Am Just Doing the Best That I Can’

Emma Heming Willis is offering a look inside her role as a caregiver after her husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In a new Instagram video, the Make Time Wellness founder shared a "care partner PSA" that detailed her daily mindset.

"I'm asking care partners to send me photos because I just think it’s so important for us to sort of break up our thinking, which can feel, for me, very much like doom and gloom," Emma shared in her Instagram video Monday. "I know it looks like I’m out living my best life. I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can. I do that for myself. I do that for our two children and Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way."

While Emma may have a positive outlook on Instagram as she goes on hikes or documents her daughters' summer activities, Emma explained that there is more than what meets the eye.

"I don’t want it to be misconstrued that I’m good, because I’m not," she explained. "I’m not good. But I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family because again, when we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love."

Emma — who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Bruce — said it's a "conscious effort" to stop and try to find some positivity in the world.

"It does not come to me easily, but I am just doing the best that I can, always," she said. "I just want you to take a moment out of your day and I know that your day is stressful and I know that your day is hard, but I just want you to break it up for a minute, just for a second and just look for something beautiful."

Soon after sharing her message, Emma received support from many followers, including Bruce’s daughter Tallulah Willis, 29, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

"I love you," she wrote in the comment section. "I love the hat. I love your words."

In March 2022, the Willis family announced that Bruce was "stepping away" from acting following his initial diagnosis with aphasia.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the family's statement said. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."