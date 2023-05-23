The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Willis Shares Loving Gesture Their 9-Year-Old Daughter Made After Researching Dementia

    'The Sixth Sense' actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Bruce Willis' 9-year-old daughter is finding sweet ways to support him as he lives with dementia.

    The actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a sweet moment with their daughter Evelyn in a social media video on Monday. The couple, who wed in 2009, are also parents to 11-year-old daughter Mabel.

    Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Daughters
    Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis and daughters Evelyn, 9, and Mabel, 11

    "I have to tell you this story, and I'm going to try and do it without crying," Emma began in her video. "'Cause when Evelyn told me this story I was an absolute puddle."

    She continued, "So Evelyn says to me the other day, 'Did you know that people with dementia can become severely dehydrated?' And I said 'Oh, I didn't know that. But how do you know that?'"

    Evelyn then told her mother that during her "free time" at school, she decided to research "fun facts about dementia."

    "Now that's not funny, but it's kind of funny," said Emma. "And she really is her father's child because these two love some just, random facts. So I said to her, I said 'Okay Evelyn, we will always make sure that Daddy has a bottle of water in hand. Thank you for letting me know.'"

    She said she went on to tell her daughter, "That is the most loving and compassionate thing you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad's disease."

    Added the mom of two: "It really is one of the most loving and compassionate thing that we can do as caregivers, as friends, family, is to educate ourselves about our loved one's disease. So we can best show up for them and support them in the best way possible."

    She noted that she received the same advice during an Instagram Live session with speech language pathologist Adria Thompson, which she included in her post.

    "Keep educating yourself, stay curious, and remember to hydrate your loved ones."

    Emma shared via an Instagram post in February that the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, nearly a year after his family shared that he had aphasia.

    According to the Alzheimer's Association, it is "a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain's frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears)."

