Bruce Springsteen Postpones Two Philly Concerts Due to Illness - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Two Philly Concerts Due to Illness

'We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows,' a message read on the singer's social media

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
FERRARA, ITALY – MAY 18: Bruce Springsteen performs at Parco Urbano G. Bassani on May 18, 2023 in Ferrara, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen is taking some time to rest as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has fallen ill.

On Wednesday, a message was posted to the "Born in the U.S.A." singer's Twitter account notifying fans that Springsteen's upcoming two shows in Philadelphia have been postponed.

"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed," the message reads. "We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."

In May, Springsteen — who was touring with the E Street Band in Europe over the summer — took a tumble during one of his shows at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

During his song "Ghosts," Springsteen stumbled while walking up the stairs.

Initially, the musician remained laid out on the ground with his guitar following the fall. His bandmates quickly rushed over to help get him back on his feet.

Read More

"Goodnight everybody," Springsteen joked to the audience as they applauded.

The final show of the tour is set for December 10 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.