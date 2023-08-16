Bruce Springsteen Postpones Two Philly Concerts Due to Illness

Bruce Springsteen is taking some time to rest as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has fallen ill.
On Wednesday, a message was posted to the "Born in the U.S.A." singer's Twitter account notifying fans that Springsteen's upcoming two shows in Philadelphia have been postponed.
"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed," the message reads. "We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."
In May, Springsteen — who was touring with the E Street Band in Europe over the summer — took a tumble during one of his shows at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.
During his song "Ghosts," Springsteen stumbled while walking up the stairs.
Initially, the musician remained laid out on the ground with his guitar following the fall. His bandmates quickly rushed over to help get him back on his feet.
"Goodnight everybody," Springsteen joked to the audience as they applauded.
The final show of the tour is set for December 10 at Chase Center in San Francisco.
