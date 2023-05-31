The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Bruce Springsteen took a tumble during a recent concert — but the show must go on.

    The 73-year-old performed at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday. However, during his song "Ghosts," Springsteen stumbled while walking up the stairs.

    Initially, the musician remained laid out on the ground with his guitar following the fall. Luckily, his bandmates quickly rushed over to help get him back on his feet.

    "Goodnight everybody," Springsteen joked to the audience as they applauded.

    As The Boss' latest album puts it, "Only The Strong Survive."

    Springsteen is currently on tour with the E Street Band in Europe and will hit the United States in August. The final show of the tour will take place December 10 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

