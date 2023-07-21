Bruce Springsteen Joins the Gaslight Anthem on New Song - The Messenger
Bruce Springsteen Joins the Gaslight Anthem on New Song

The New Jersey Band has frequently been compared to the Boss

Craig Rosen
Bruce Springsteen performs on stage with Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem.Andy Sheppard/Redferns

The Gaslight Anthem has frequently been compared to Bruce Springsteen and now the New Jersey rock band is embracing the comparison -- they’ve released a new track featuring a guest appearance by the Boss.

The song, titled “History Books,” is the title track from the band’s first album in nearly a decade, due on October 27.

“There’s definitely a little wink in there,” Gaslight Anthem singer/guitarist Brian Fallon told the Associated Press. “Some people kind of wrote us off. It’s like ‘Now write this off.’ We’ve got the approval of the guy! What are you going to say? You can’t say anything!”

Fallon explained how the collaboration came about in a statement provided to Rolling Stone. “When Bruce Springsteen said I should write a duet for us, I think my head exploded,” he said. “It will never get old to me that one of the greatest songwriters in the world, and one of my hero’s voices, will forever be captured in a song I wrote at a small wooden desk, in October, in New Jersey.”

Though this is the first time the band has recorded with Springsteen, they have performed together in the past. The Boss joined the Gaslight Anthem onstage at Glastonbury in 2009 for a take of their song “The ’59 Sound.” Springsteen reciprocated by inviting Fallon to join the E Streat Band on “No Surrender” during their headline set.

The Gaslight Anthem hits the road for a series of U.S. theater and festival dates beginning July 29 in Richmond, Va.

Meanwhile, Springsteen and the E Street Band wrap up their European tour July 25 in Monza, Italy. They’ll kick off their latest run of U.S. stadium dates Aug. 9 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

