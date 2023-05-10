Brooklinn Khoury Says She Needed to ‘Accept How I Looked’ After Dog Attack

The Takeaway: Skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury has found love and acceptance in her appearance two years after being brutally attacked by a pit bull.

More than two years after Brooklinn Khoury was brutally attacked by a pit bull, the skateboarder and model is opening up about her journey of healing and self-love.

"A lot of you have been asking, 'What was the first thing that went through your head when you were attacked?' To be honest I was scared and worried about looking so different in a society that strives for perfection," Khoury, 24, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, alongside a series of photos detailing the aftermath of the attack (Warning: graphic content).

She continued, "But Instead of being scared of how I looked I started to embrace it. I couldn't change what happened, I couldn't wish things were different. I just knew I needed to learn to accept how I looked, even if I was scared of it at first."

"I realized that to me beauty has no definition," Khoury concluded. "We all go through things in life that change us. Whether it's emotionally, mentally, or physically. We have all been through something that has changed us from the inside and out. Beauty is in everything, yet so undefinable."

Since the incident in 2020, Khoury—who was attacked by her cousin's pit bull during a visit to Arizona—has been open about her recovery, which has included many reconstructive surgeries.

"If you were to tell me a year ago I'd have the smile I have today, I wouldn't believe you," she wrote on Instagram in November 2022, alongside a series of post-op photos. "I lost so much hope waiting a whole year to find the surgeon I have today. It's been such a hard yet beautiful process. I am so thankful for everyone in my life. This is a reminder to trust the process. Timing is absolutely everything."

After her most recent surgery in February, Khoury said her perspective on life has significantly altered.

"It shifts my perspective on how precious life is, and also time," she wrote on Instagram. "Timing is so unpredictable, but it's also so divine… I have learned so much about life, and finding happiness through this whole journey. Whatever you are going through, it will get better."