Bronny James is on the mend a week after going into cardiac arrest.

"GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that!" his dad LeBron James captioned a video of the 18-year-old playing the piano over the weekend.

"Keep going Young [king] !!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!"

Fans and friends offered words of encouragement and support in the comments section of the NBA star's video, with one social media user writing, "This warmed my heart! I am happy to see Bronny at home and doing well! May God continue to bless him with many yrs of excellent health, both physically and mentally! Amen!"

Celebs like Michael B. Jordan, Quavo, and NBA star Trae Young also sent their well wishes to Bronny in the comment section.

Last Monday, Bronny was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during basketball practice at the University of Southern California (USC), a spokesperson for the James family said in a statement.

He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," LeBron wrote on Twitter. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."

He added: "Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us."