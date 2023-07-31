Bronny James Doing ‘Amazing’ and Playing Piano Days After Going Into Cardiac Arrest - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Bronny James Doing ‘Amazing’ and Playing Piano Days After Going Into Cardiac Arrest

The 18-year-old basketball star and son of LeBron James was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed during practice last week

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bronny James is on the mend a week after going into cardiac arrest.

"GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that!" his dad LeBron James captioned a video of the 18-year-old playing the piano over the weekend.

"Keep going Young [king] !!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!"

Read More

Fans and friends offered words of encouragement and support in the comments section of the NBA star's video, with one social media user writing, "This warmed my heart! I am happy to see Bronny at home and doing well! May God continue to bless him with many yrs of excellent health, both physically and mentally! Amen!"

Celebs like Michael B. Jordan, Quavo, and NBA star Trae Young also sent their well wishes to Bronny in the comment section.

Last Monday, Bronny was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during basketball practice at the University of Southern California (USC), a spokesperson for the James family said in a statement.

He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," LeBron wrote on Twitter. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."

He added: "Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.