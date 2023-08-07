Broken ‘Friends’ Trophy, Message From ‘Office Ladies’ Podcast and Crystal Consultation With Spencer Pratt Earn Big Bucks at WGA Auction - The Messenger
Broken ‘Friends’ Trophy, Message From ‘Office Ladies’ Podcast and Crystal Consultation With Spencer Pratt Earn Big Bucks at WGA Auction

TV writer Kit Boss organized the fundraiser for the Entertainment Community Fund – featuring memorabilia and other goodies from a stacked line-up of beloved shows – which raked in over $170,000

Daniel Trainor
Friends, Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer, Spencer PrattGetty Images; Adam Hendershott; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As the WGA strike continues in its third month, members of the entertainment industry rallied together to support their tribe.

An online auction called the WGArage Sale earned more than $170,000 for the Entertainment Community Fund over the weekend. The fundraiser was organized by King of the Hill and Bob's Burgers writer Kit Boss, who enlisted the help of some Hollywood heavy hitters. 

Among the items sold included a broken People's Choice Award won by Friends, a personalized video from Office Ladies podcast hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey and a crystal consultation with The Hills alum Spencer Pratt, which went for $700.

"There's a lot of pressure to choose the right crystal," Pratt told The Wall Street Journal, "because it could change their lives."

Other big-ticket items included a virtual Happy Endings viewing party with stars Casey Wilson and Adam Pally, which went for $2,400, and a WGA strike sign with original art and signed by Seth MacFarlane, which nabbed $8,200.

Boss celebrated the big earnings Sunday night, tweeting, "What is happening?!?! I'm speechless, that's what. If this isn't #WGAStrong #SAGAFTRAstrong #UnionStrong I don't know what is. See y'all on the picket line at Fox tomorrow."

The WGArage Sale was the latest showing of financial support for striking entertainment industry professionals. Last week, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation announced the list of celebrities who made donations of $1 million or more to Foundation's Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which helps struggling actors.

Donors on the list included Nicole Kidman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since the beginning of May, while SAG-AFTRA joined them on the picket lines in July.

